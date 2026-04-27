Uganda beats UK, Canada in future nuclear power ranking

Uganda’s ranking reflects its long-term plan to reduce dependence on hydropower and thermal generation

Uganda’s ranking reflects its long-term plan to reduce dependence on hydropower and thermal generation

Uganda is among the world’s top future nuclear power players as it pushes to become East Africa’s leading producer of stable electricity.

Uganda ranks ninth globally with 18GW of prospective nuclear power capacity.

China leads the world, followed by the United States, France, Russia and India.

Uganda plans its first major nuclear plant in Buyende District with 8,400MW capacity.

Financing, compensation and public trust remain the biggest hurdles.

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Uganda has ranked ninth in the world for prospective nuclear power capacity, placing it ahead of countries such as Canada, Poland, Türkiye and the United Kingdom as governments race to secure future energy supply.

New data from Global Energy Monitor, published by Visual Capitalist and updated to March 2026, shows Uganda with 18 gigawatts (GW) of prospective nuclear power capacity. The figure covers nuclear projects under construction, in pre-construction stages and officially announced.

China leads the world with 124.9GW of prospective capacity and 60.9GW already operating. The United States follows with 15.4GW prospective and 102.5GW already operating. France ranks third with 9.9GW prospective and 65.7GW operating, where about 69% of its electricity currently comes from nuclear energy.

Russia has 32.2GW of planned capacity and 28.6GW operating, while India has 31.5GW prospective and 8.2GW operating. South Korea stands at 5.6GW prospective with 27.1GW already running.

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Ukraine has 8.4GW planned and 13.8GW operating, while Japan has 6.6GW prospective and 13.3GW operating. Uganda comes next with 18GW planned but no operating nuclear plant yet.

New data from Global Energy Monitor, published by Visual Capitalist and updated to March 2026, shows Uganda with 18 gigawatts (GW) of prospective nuclear power capacity

Canada has 2.5GW prospective and 14.6GW operating. Poland has 15.6GW planned with no active plant yet. The United Kingdom has 8.9GW prospective and 6.5GW operating, while Türkiye has 14.7GW planned.

Czechia has 5.7GW prospective and 4.2GW operating. Kazakhstan has 9.6GW planned, while Iran has 7.4GW prospective and 1GW operating. Spain and Sweden each have more than 7GW operating. The United Arab Emirates has 5.7GW operating, while Kenya has 5GW planned.

Uganda’s ranking reflects its long-term plan to reduce dependence on hydropower and thermal generation. Government wants nuclear energy to support industries, electric transport, mining and regional power exports.

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The first major project is expected in Buyende District. Uganda plans six pressurised water reactors there with a combined capacity of 8,400MW. In May 2025, South Korea’s Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power signed a site evaluation contract for the project.

President Yoweri Museveni earlier said Russia and South Korea were selected to support Uganda’s nuclear programme, with plans for two plants expected to generate up to 15,000MW.

President Yoweri Museveni

Uganda aims to produce at least 1,000MW of nuclear electricity by 2031, with bigger targets under Vision 2040. Officials say nuclear power will provide stable baseload electricity and reduce risks linked to drought, which often affects hydropower generation.

However, experts say financing, compensation for affected communities and public trust remain major challenges before the country can fully enter the nuclear power club.

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