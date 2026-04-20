Uganda government unveils China scholarship slots for 2026/2027 intake

Uganda has invited qualified scholars to apply for China MOFCOM scholarships for postgraduate studies in the 2026/2027 academic year.

Uganda has opened applications for the China MOFCOM Scholarship 2026/2027.

The programme covers PhD and Master’s studies in multiple fields.

Applicants must meet academic, age, and experience requirements.

Deadline is April 27, 2026, with results due April 29, 2026.

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The Ministry of Education and Sports has invited applications from Ugandan scholars for the China MOFCOM Scholarship for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The programme targets postgraduate studies in Chinese universities under the MOFCOM framework. It offers both PhD and Master’s level opportunities.

At PhD level, the scholarship is available in National Development Studies, with two slots.

At Master’s level, the fields include Environmental Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Public Health, Industrial and Engineering Management, International and Executive Business Administration, Traffic and Transportation Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Tourism and Hotel Management, and Software Engineering.

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Slots range from one to two per programme.

Applicants for PhD must hold a master’s degree in a relevant field. Those applying for Master’s programmes must have a bachelor’s degree and at least three years of work experience.

Candidates with foreign qualifications must have their documents equated by the National Council for Higher Education.

Applicants must be below 45 years at the time of application. They must also be physically and mentally fit to study abroad. Those already studying in China or on another scholarship are not eligible.

The ministry requires applicants to submit both online and printed applications. Documents must include an application letter, a passport photograph, academic papers, professional certificates, and a copy of the biodata page of a biometric passport.

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Applications should be addressed to the Secretary of the Central Scholarships Committee at the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Submissions must be delivered to the Department of Admissions, Scholarships and Student Affairs at Legacy Towers, Kyadondo Road in Kampala, or sent by email to scholarships@education.go.ug.

The deadline for submission is Monday, April 27, 2026. The ministry will publish the shortlist on its website and notice boards on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.