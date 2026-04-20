LIST: Licenses of 275 labour export companies in Uganda revoked

State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara said license of 275 labour export companies in Uganda were revoked

State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara said license of 275 labour export companies in Uganda were revoked

Uganda has revoked licences of 275 labour export firms amid rising fraud and trafficking concerns.

Government revoked licences of 275 labour export companies over fraud and exploitation concerns.

Minister Balaam Barugahara warned of rising trafficking and urged public vigilance.

Affected firms include dozens of recruitment agencies across Uganda.

Uganda received over $1.6 billion in remittances in 2025 despite sector challenges.

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The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has revoked the licences of 275 labour export companies.

State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara said the move followed findings that some companies were involved in client exploitation and fraud.

“Many young people are losing money to traffickers and fraudulent companies. Please stay alert. If any of the companies listed have cheated you, the ministry will support you in recovering your money. Additionally, these companies are responsible for following up on your safety and welfare in any workplace you are recruited to,” Barugahara said.

The affected companies include 2R International Agency, 2R International Agency LTD, 5 KMG Labour Agency LTD, Abba Placements Recruitment Agency LTD, Abroad Placement LTD, ABS Consulting Group LTD, Absolute Connection International LTD, Advan Services Uganda LTD, Afrika LTD, Afrisky International LTD, Afrisun International LTD, Ajira Solutions LTD, Al Enyazi Moutamad Consultants LTD, Al Quraishe LTD, Al Taleb Services LTD, Al Taaleb Services LTD, Alastor Company (U) LTD, Albarakah Placement SMC Company LTD and Al-Burqa Labour Agency LTD.

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There is also Albusatan Almuhtamar SMC LTD, ALM Recruitment Uganda LTD, Al-Madinah Agency LTD, Al-Mashyu Company LTD, Al-Mubarak Recruitment Agency LTD, Alsaco International (U) LTD, Al-Saud Agency LTD, Alsultan Recruitment Company LTD, Amatt Recruitment Company LTD, Amatt Recruitment LTD, Amir Recruitment Agency LTD, Arkan Adeeg Ventures Uganda LTD, Asa, and Askar Security Services LTD.

275 labour export companies in Uganda whose license were revoked

Others are Atlas Job Mart Uganda LTD, Atlas Impex LTD, Azar International Services LTD, Azur and Hana International LTD, Bahan General Services LTD, Bantu Establishments LTD, Blessed International Recruitment Company LTD, Blue Nile Security (U) LTD, BM Forex Workers LTD, Bodwell Human Resource Co. LTD, Bonjour Jobs Recruitment LTD, Bridge International Recruitment Agency LTD, and Bright Future Recruitment LTD.

At the start of this month, the ministry released a list of 228 licensed labour companies.

The minister warned of rising fraud and trafficking in persons and urged the public to remain vigilant.

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“These are the licensed labour export companies as of 7th April 2026. Many young people are losing money to traffickers and fraudulent companies. Please stay alert. Many young people cry out after being cheated,” he shared on his X timeline.

Minister Balaam Barugahara

Barugahara said the public is protected from fraudulent schemes by registered companies and urged victims to report complaints to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

He added that companies must follow up on the safety and welfare of their clients at workplaces abroad.

“If any of the companies listed below has cheated you, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development will support you in recovering your money.

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"Additionally, these companies are responsible for following up on your safety and welfare in any workplace you are recruited to. They are fully regulated and monitored by the government through MGLSD,” he added.

Financial sector data shows that Ugandans living abroad sent home more than $1.6 billion (about Shs6 trillion) in remittances in 2025.