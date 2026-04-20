Burial programme for former Kalangala MP Helen Nakimuli released

Parliament has announced a four-day funeral programme for former Kalangala MP Nakimuli Helen ahead of her burial in Luweero.

Parliament released funeral arrangements for Nakimuli Helen.

Activities will run from April 20 to April 23, 2026.

Parliament will hold a special sitting to honour her.

Burial will take place in Luweero District.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parliament has released the funeral programme for the late Helen Nakimuli, former Kalangala District Woman Representative.

According to a statement from the Speaker’s Chambers, the burial arrangements will run from April 20 to April 23, 2026.

On Monday, April 20, 2026, the cortege will depart for Kalangala District via Nakiwogo in Entebbe after the post-mortem report. The ferry is scheduled to leave at 2:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Kalangala District Council will hold a special session, followed by public viewing. The body will later return to Kampala via the Masaka route for an overnight stay at the funeral home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Helen Nakimuli

On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the body will be taken to Parliament for public viewing. Parliament will then hold a special sitting to pay tribute to Nakimuli Helen.

The body will later be moved to the National Unity Platform headquarters in Makerere Kavule before a vigil at the family home in Namungoona, Kampala.

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, a funeral service will take place at Namungoona Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at her ancestral home in Luweero District.

Parliament said it stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the people of Kalangala District. It described Nakimuli Helen as a dedicated legislator and a tireless advocate for her people.

Advertisement

Advertisement