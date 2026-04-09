List: Government lists licensed labour export companies

The minister warned of rising fraud, and trafficking-in-persons while warning the public to be vigilant.

State minister for gender, labour and social development in-charge of children and youth affairs Balam Barugahara has released a list of 228 licensed labour companies.

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The minister warned of rising fraud, and trafficking-in-persons while warning the public to be vigilant.

“These are the licensed labour export companies as of 7th April 2026. Many young people are losing money to traffickers and fraudulent companies. Please stay alert. Many young people cry out after being cheated,” he shared on his X timeline.

Balam revealed that the public are protected from fraudulent schemes by the registered companies and called upon the public to register any complaints against the labour export agencies at the ministry of gender, labour and social development offices.

He also added that the companies are mandated to follow up on safety and welfare of their clients in places they are recruited to.

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“If any of the companies listed below has cheated you, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development will support you in recovering your money.

"Additionally, these companies are responsible for following up on your safety and welfare in any workplace you are recruited to. They are fully regulated and monitored by the government through MGLSD,” he added.

According to financial sector data, Ugandans living abroad sent home more than $1.6 billion (about Shs6 trillion) in remittances in 2025.

The sector grapples with a wide range of issues including exploitation, human rights abuses, trafficking, fraud, among others.

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