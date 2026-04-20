Talent Africa Group launches Roots & Vibes, opens ticket sales 

Roots & Vibes, a new cultural and music experience scheduled to take place on 2nd May 2026 at the Ndere C

Roots & Vibes, a new cultural and music experience scheduled to take place on 2nd May 2026 at the Ndere C

The event is being positioned as a celebration of music, energy, and community, offering attendees an immersive lifestyle experience rooted in African rhythm and artistic expression.

Talent Africa Group has officially opened ticket sales for Roots & Vibes, a new cultural and music experience scheduled to take place on 2nd May 2026 at the Ndere Centre in Kampala.

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The event is being positioned as a celebration of music, energy, and community, offering attendees an immersive lifestyle experience rooted in African rhythm and artistic expression.

Organizers say Roots & Vibes aims to bring together Kampala's dynamic audience for what promises to be a high-energy and culturally rich occasion.

Tickets are available exclusively through MTN MoMo, providing a fast and reliable method for attendees to secure entry.

Customers can purchase tickets via the MTN MoMo App by selecting the "Buy Ticket" option and following the prompts, or by dialing *165*20# on their mobile phones to complete the transaction within seconds.

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Early bird tickets are currently priced at UGX 30,000, while standard tickets will cost UGX 50,000. Organizers are encouraging early purchase, as the discounted tickets are limited in number.

The event will be held at the Ndere Centre, a venue known for its engaging atmosphere and suitability for cultural performances.