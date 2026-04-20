Uganda Waragi backs Waga Olympics as friends turn rivals in playful showdown

Held at SKA The Boutique, the event drew groups of friends who swapped casual hangouts for a day of games, rivalry and social bonding.

Uganda Waragi on Saturday backed the third edition of the Waga Olympics, an adult sports-themed event that brought together friends, competition and celebration in Kampala.

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Held at SKA The Boutique, the event drew groups of friends who swapped casual hangouts for a day of games, rivalry and social bonding.

This year’s edition was the first to be supported by Uganda Waragi and featured teams named after popular flavours and spirits, including Premium, Lemon and Ginger, Coconut, Pineapple, Tequila and Whiskey.

Waga Olympics

Organisers described the event as a celebration of friendship, play and connection, with nostalgic childhood games reworked for an adult audience. Participants competed in activities such as Flip the Bottle, sack races, wheelbarrow races, three-legged races and a Spelling Bee, before the day closed with musical chairs and a tug of war finale.

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Speaking at the event, Hilda Aguti, Marketing Manager of Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries, said the gathering reflected the kind of social connection the brand aims to celebrate.

“Seeing friends come together to compete, laugh, and toast in the Waga Olympics is exactly the authentic Ugandan spirit we are proud to celebrate in our So UG So 60 campaign,” she said.

Waga Olympics

Music was also central to the atmosphere, with DJs Kai, Ames, KRU, Vanz and Bugy taking turns on the decks throughout the day. Guests were served a range of cocktails, including the Waragi Bender, 3:40 in Bandali and the P.E Prefect, alongside grilled meats and snacks.

As the games progressed, the leaderboard kept shifting, adding to the excitement among teams and supporters. By the end of the competition, Team Lemon and Ginger emerged as the overall winners and took gold, while Team Premium finished second with silver.

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The winning teams received medals, Uganda Waragi hampers and tickets to the next edition of Sho Na Le.