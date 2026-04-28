Bell Citrus Zest hits a high note at MUBS: Next stop, Ggaba Road

Bell Citrus Zesty Tours joined forces with Capital KIIS My Hostel to deliver a climax to MUBS Hospitality Day.

Bell Citrus Zesty Tours joined forces with Capital KIIS My Hostel to deliver a climax to MUBS Hospitality Day.

After a day of fashion, cooking and academic showcases, the MUBS parking lot transformed into a hyped up sanctuary of flavor, music, and pure zesty energy.

Nakawa was alive with the party spirit this past Friday as the Bell Citrus Zesty Tours joined forces with Capital KIIS My Hostel to deliver an unforgettable climax to MUBS Hospitality Day.

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After a day of fashion, cooking and academic showcases, the MUBS parking lot transformed into a hyped up sanctuary of flavor, music, and pure zesty energy.

Bell Citrus Zesty Tours joined forces with Capital KIIS My Hostel to deliver a climax to MUBS Hospitality Day.

"Our tours are about moments where students can authentically express themselves and celebrate their youth with that 'zesty' spirit. This right here is Bell Citrus stands for—vibrant, refreshing, and social," said Lillian Kansiime, Brand Manager.

It was a fun evening from the start as MC Enricho kept the crowd’s energy high presiding over a series of high-stakes challenges that defined the night.

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Bell Citrus Zesty Tours joined forces with Capital KIIS My Hostel to deliver a climax to MUBS Hospitality Day.

From a heated Freestyle Contest and lively dance competition to the hilarious Rizz Contest, students brought their A-game for a chance to walk away with exclusive Bell Citrus merchandise.

The stage performances were nothing short of legendary. Karole Kasita delivered a scintillating pre-birthday performance, turning the venue into a massive sing-along with hits like Go, Body to Body, and Che.

The momentum stayed high as Dax Vibes and the "Smallest Rapper" Ffefe Busi gave a larger than life performance, serving up flavorful bars and lyrical wit that kept the Nakawa crowd wanting more. Between the cold, refreshing sips of Bell Citrus and the non-stop hits, it was truly the most shareable moment of the semester.

Bell Citrus Zesty Tours joined forces with Capital KIIS My Hostel to deliver a climax to MUBS Hospitality Day.

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If you missed the Nakawa magic, don't worry the Zesty tours have quite the finale for you as Bell Citrus brings the ultimate flavour party to IUEA, KIU, and Kampala University.

In May, the Zesty Tours descends upon Wonder World (Didi’s World) for a multi-campus, multi-flavorful explosion. The Ggaba Road stop is already set to be massive, featuring the turntable mastery of DJ Dreadlazer and Bugy, alongside our signature sampling zones and interactive games.