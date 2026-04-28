Uganda targets high-value tourists ahead of Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo 2026

In recent weeks, Uganda has hosted delegations of tour operators, travel professionals and media teams from Turkey, Egypt, China and Canada on familiarisation trips across the country.

Uganda is intensifying efforts to attract more high-value international tourists as preparations gather pace for the 2026 Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE), with government turning to diplomacy and strategic market engagement to boost arrivals.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working closely with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), is using Uganda’s foreign missions to strengthen the country’s tourism appeal in priority international markets under a new national marketing strategy.

Canadian Tour Operators in Bwindi.jpg

In recent weeks, Uganda has hosted delegations of tour operators, travel professionals and media teams from Turkey, Egypt, China and Canada on familiarisation trips across the country.

Officials say the visits are designed to move beyond simple destination awareness and turn interest into actual bookings by giving tourism buyers firsthand experience of Uganda’s attractions.

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Egypian Tour Operators in Bwindi.jfif

The strategy comes after strong growth in the tourism sector. According to the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda earned a record $1.7 billion (about Shs6.1 trillion) from tourism in 2025, up from $1.28 billion in 2024.

International tourist arrivals also increased from about 1.3 million to 1.65 million visitors during the same period.

Government now says the focus is shifting from numbers alone to quality, targeting visitors who stay longer, spend more and seek deeper travel experiences.

Canadian Tour Operator at UWEC.

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Fam trips are seen as key to this plan because they allow tour operators, journalists and content creators to experience Uganda directly, helping shape travel packages, pricing and destination marketing in their home countries.

The Ministry of Tourism says there has been strong growth in long-haul markets, including a 19 per cent rise in interest from Canada, alongside steady demand from other regional and international markets.

These travellers are considered especially valuable because of their higher spending power and preference for experiential travel such as wildlife, culture and adventure tourism.

Turkish tour operators

UTB Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa said familiarisation trips are now being more closely linked to priority markets and major platforms like POATE.

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“Familiarisation trips have always been part of how destinations build visibility, but we are now aligning them more closely with our priority markets and platforms like POATE,” Kagwa said.

“By the time our partners arrive, they already understand the destination, which allows us to move faster from conversations to actual business.”

She added that POATE remains a major marketplace for the tourism sector.

Egypian Tour Operators in Bwindi

“POATE is a key marketplace. Our focus is to ensure we bring in the right buyers and position Uganda competitively so that real deals can happen,” she said.

Tourism remains one of Uganda’s biggest foreign exchange earners, supporting jobs across hospitality, transport, agriculture and the creative industry.