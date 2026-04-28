Abeeka Band announces first independent concert to mark five years in music

The concert is scheduled for May 2, 2026, at the Ndere Cultural Centre in Kampala and will celebrate five years of the band’s journey in live performance, musical growth and creative collaboration.

Uganda’s popular live music group Abeeka Band has announced its first independent concert, Roots & Vibes, in a major milestone for the band and the country’s growing live music scene.

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The concert is scheduled for May 2, 2026, at the Ndere Cultural Centre in Kampala and will celebrate five years of the band’s journey in live performance, musical growth and creative collaboration.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Kampala attended by the full band lineup including Pages, Kevin, Michael, Allan and Dr Trey, alongside sponsors Tusker Malt Lager and The Singleton.

Abeeka Band press conference

Known for their strong stage presence and skilled live instrumentation, Abeeka Band has built a reputation as one of Uganda’s top live performance ensembles, often praised for blending originality with rich musical interpretation.

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Speaking at the event, the band said the concert is bigger than just a celebration of their success and represents the wider growth of live music in Uganda.

“We are incredibly grateful to be working with brands like Tusker Malt and The Singleton,” the band said.

Abeeka Band press conference

“They have consistently created platforms that allow bands like ours to grow, experiment, and connect with audiences across the country. This concert is not just about us. It represents a broader movement of live music, and we’re proud to have partners who understand and support that vision.”

Tusker Malt Lager Brand Manager Sandra Againe said supporting Abeeka Band reflects the brand’s long-standing commitment to authentic live music.

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“Tusker Malt has always been committed to supporting authentic musical talent and live performance. Abeeka Band represents the very best of Uganda’s session musicians — craft, discipline, and artistry,” she said.

“Being part of their first independent concert is not only exciting for us as a brand, but also a proud moment for the live music industry.”

Abeeka Band press conference

Talent Africa Group CEO Aly Allibhai said the concert signals where Uganda’s entertainment industry is heading.

“This concert represents exactly where the Ugandan entertainment industry is headed — toward more intentional, experience-driven live music,” he said.

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The Roots & Vibes concert will feature crowd favourites, fresh interpretations of Ugandan classics and tributes to music pioneers who shaped the band’s sound.

Celebrated vocalist Joanita Kawalya is also expected to make a special guest appearance.

Tickets are available through MTN MoMo, with standard tickets going for Shs50,000. Premium table packages are priced at Shs1.5 million for four people and Shs3 million for eight people, inclusive of food platters and drinks.