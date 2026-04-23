Abeeka concert lands huge boost

Abeeka Band will stage its first-ever independent concert at the Ndere Cultural Centre

Abeeka Band will stage its first-ever independent concert at the Ndere Cultural Centre

Abeeka Band’s first independent concert highlights how strong sponsorship is driving the growth of live music in Uganda.

Abeeka Band will hold its first independent concert on May 2 at Ndere Cultural Centre.

The event marks five years of growth and highlights live bands as headline acts.

Major sponsors are backing the concert, showing rising brand interest in live music.

The show reflects a wider shift towards structured, high-quality live music experiences in Uganda.

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On May 2, Uganda’s live music scene will witness a defining moment as Abeeka Band stages its first-ever independent concert at the Ndere Cultural Centre. The event marks a five-year milestone and sends a strong signal for live bands in the country.

Widely regarded as one of Uganda’s finest session ensembles, Abeeka has built its reputation on versatility, musical precision, and an ability to transform familiar songs into immersive live experiences.

Their Roots & Vibes concert will celebrate that journey, blending crowd favourites with tributes to legends who have shaped Uganda’s music scene.

Adding weight to the night is the presence of Joanita Kawalya, the iconic Afrigo Band frontwoman whose voice and legacy continue to shape generations of live music lovers.

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Beyond the music, the concert signals the continued growth of brand-backed live experiences in Uganda. Tusker Malt Lager and The Singleton have stepped in as headline sponsors. Both brands have, in recent years, become deeply embedded in the country’s live entertainment space.

For Tusker Malt, the Abeeka concert extends a long-standing commitment to supporting live music in Uganda. Through platforms like Tusker Malt Band Nights, the brand has created spaces where live bands can thrive.

These events have taken live music beyond Kampala and built audiences across the country.

Beyond the stage, initiatives like Tusker Malt Conversessions with Swangz Avenue have strengthened the brand’s role in music culture. These sessions focus on artistry, storytelling, and high-quality live performances.

Their Roots & Vibes concert will celebrate that journey, blending crowd favourites with tributes to legends who have shaped Uganda’s music scene.

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Sandra Againe, the Tusker Malt Brand Manager, notes: “Tusker Malt has always believed in the power of live music as a cultural connector. Over the years, we’ve worked to create platforms that celebrate real musicianship and give artists the space to grow. Supporting Abeeka’s first independent concert is a continuation of that journey, recognising a band that embodies the very spirit of craft and excellence that Tusker Malt stands for.”

While Tusker Malt focuses on scale and accessibility, The Singleton has built a niche in premium, intimate experiences. These often sit at the intersection of music, fine dining, and lifestyle.

From curated dining events to elevated band nights, The Singleton creates spaces where audiences are immersed, not just entertained. Its involvement in the Abeeka concert adds a refined layer to the experience.

Simon Lapyem, The Singleton East Africa Brand Manager, shares: “At The Singleton, we are passionate about creating experiences that bring people together over great music, food, and conversation. Abeeka’s Roots & Vibes concert aligns perfectly with that vision, it's intimate, intentional, and rooted in artistry. We’re proud to be part of a moment that celebrates both heritage and progression in Uganda’s live music scene.”

The Abeeka concert brings together talent, legacy, and brand-backed cultural investment. It reflects a shift in Uganda’s entertainment space, where live music is now a headline experience.

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