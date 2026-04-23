Nyombi's journey from accounting to poultry success

Nyombi turned from a struggling accountant into a successful poultry farmer and mentor, building a growing agribusiness from family roots.

Nyombi shifted from accounting to poultry after struggling with low-paying jobs.

He built Lwotowone Enterprises on family land and started with 1,000 birds.

He now trains farmers and supplies chicks, reaching even Ugandans abroad.

He says high costs, diseases and lack of mentorship remain key challenges in poultry farming.

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By Nicholas Akasula

Nabil Nyombi is a professional accountant, but his life is in poultry.

After completing his bachelor’s degree in accounting at MUBS, he moved from one job to another in search of better pay, but failed.

"I got some jobs giving me four hundred thousand, five hundred, and some three hundred. It was nuts. Yet at the back of my mind, i always wanted to start my own business. And so when I looked into it, I saw that I had great opportunities in poultry I was missing," he reveals.

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Nyombi comes from a family of poultry farmers. His venture, Lwotowone Enterprises Limited, is located in Matugga, three miles off Bombo Road, on family land.

"My family has been mostly dealing in broilers and layers, however not on large scale. It was to get some school fees, food etc."

Lwotowone

Nyombi believed the family business could grow bigger.

He started a poultry company and named it Lwotowone after his grandfather.

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"My grandfather was a farmer so I just liked the name," he says.

Nabil Nyombi

After graduating in 2021, Nyombi faced a common challenge.

"Where should I get something like 500k?"

He eventually raised the money and began rearing broilers.

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"The profits from them forced me to start layers, because I saw my father getting a lot of profits from them. It's what he used to pay our school fees," he notes.

He started with 1,000 birds.

Today, Nyombi has grown into a poultry tutor.

"People come here, I teach them, I give them chicks, and also they go breed for themselves. The only thing they bring is their eggs to be hatched in the hatchery, and they go back ready to start," he adds.

He has also started a YouTube and TikTok channel under Lwotowone Enterprises Limited.

"Through this we are able to call upon farmers to come visit our farms, and also teach them and give them chicks," he adds.

Nyombi now attracts farmers from different places, including abroad. Ugandans in the UK, USA and Canada reach out to him.

"Some of them have people inside Uganda. They call and say i have my sons there, they finished studying but no jobs. He gives you transport, you go teach them, and also give them chicks," he notes.

Challenges

Poultry farming is not easy.

"You call and inquire; hello, what's happening there? Do this, do that, because there are challenges in every business. We teach them how to encounter those, free of charge," he reveals.

Nyombi says the poultry business faces several problems.

These include an unstable market, high feed costs, and diseases.

He adds that lack of knowledge and skills is also a major challenge. Many farmers also lack mentors.