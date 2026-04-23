President Yoweri Museveni speaking at the Africa We Build Summit

President Yoweri Museveni speaking at the Africa We Build Summit

Museveni says he’s injured his back during workout

The president, who is well known for his stamina and speaking for long hours on his feet, requested this time to speak while seated to reduce back pain.

President Museveni strained his back doing push-ups, forcing him to speak seated at a Nairobi summit.

Despite the injury, he walked with ease, suggesting the back problem was minor.

Museveni, known for his fitness and healthy lifestyle, once famously did push-ups in his office to encourage pandemic-era exercise.

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President Yoweri has revealed that he recently suffered a minor back injury during a routine working out session

Museveni made the revelation on Thursday while speaking at the Africa We Build Summit organised by Africa Finance Corporation in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The president, who is well known for his stamina and speaking for long hours on his feet, requested this time to speak while seated to reduce back pain.

President Yoweri Museveni with Kenya's William Ruto arriving for the Africa We Build Summit

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“I am glad they allowed me to speak while seated here because while doing push ups, I strained my back and I really want to talk to you comfortably; not in a hurry,” he said.

The president however, appeared to walk with ease on his way to the conference, indicating that his injury was not significant.

In 2020, Museveni released a video doing pushups in his spacious office

Museveni's fitness record

At 81 years, President Museveni has largely maintained a healthy lifestyle, and earned public praise for his agility and stamina.

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The president has on several occasions spoken out on how he’s kept himself fit, citing lifestyle choices including a strict natural diet and physical exercise