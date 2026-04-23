Advertisement

Museveni says he’s injured his back during workout 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 15:50 - 23 April 2026
President Yoweri Museveni speaking at the Africa We Build Summit
The president, who is well known for his stamina and speaking for long hours on his feet, requested this time to speak while seated to reduce back pain.
Advertisement

  • President Museveni strained his back doing push-ups, forcing him to speak seated at a Nairobi summit.

  • Despite the injury, he walked with ease, suggesting the back problem was minor.

  • Museveni, known for his fitness and healthy lifestyle, once famously did push-ups in his office to encourage pandemic-era exercise.

Advertisement

President Yoweri has revealed that he recently suffered a minor back injury during a routine working out session 

Museveni made the revelation on Thursday while speaking at the Africa We Build Summit organised by Africa Finance Corporation in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The president, who is well known for his stamina and speaking for long hours on his feet, requested this time to speak while seated to reduce back pain.

President Yoweri Museveni with Kenya's William Ruto arriving for the Africa We Build Summit
Advertisement

“I am glad they allowed me to speak while seated here because while doing push ups, I strained my back and I really want to talk to you comfortably; not in a hurry,” he said.

The president however, appeared to walk with ease on his way to the conference, indicating that his injury was not significant.

In 2020, Museveni released a video doing pushups in his spacious office

Museveni's fitness record

At 81 years, President Museveni has largely maintained a healthy lifestyle, and earned public praise for his agility and stamina.

Advertisement

The president has on several occasions spoken out on how he’s kept himself fit, citing lifestyle choices including a strict natural diet and physical exercise 

In 2020, the president  released a video doing pushups in his spacious office to encourage people to keep fit at home under lockdown, after banning outdoor exercise in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Makerere University
News
23.04.2026
Makerere advertised over 100 job vacancies: How to apply, salary offers
Government pumps Shs101 billion into Mbale industrial park roads
News
23.04.2026
Government pumps Shs101 billion into Mbale industrial park roads
Museveni says he’s injured his back during workout 
News
23.04.2026
Museveni says he’s injured his back during workout 
Early findings link maize farming near homes to increased malaria risk in Uganda
Lifestyle
23.04.2026
Early findings link maize farming near homes to increased malaria risk in Uganda
Abeeka concert lands huge boost
Lifestyle
23.04.2026
Abeeka concert lands huge boost
Nyombi's journey from accounting to poultry success
News
23.04.2026
Nyombi's journey from accounting to poultry success