Early findings link maize farming near homes to increased malaria risk in Uganda

Maize grown close to homes, with damp ground conditions, may increase exposure to malaria in rural communities.

Maize grown close to homes, with damp ground conditions, may increase exposure to malaria in rural communities.

Researchers are exploring how maize farming and daily livelihoods may be driving malaria transmission in Uganda.

Researchers are studying how maize farming may increase malaria risk in Uganda.

Early findings link farming activities near homes to higher mosquito numbers.

Experts say current malaria control methods do not fully address outdoor exposure.

The study may guide new policies that consider livelihoods and environment.

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A new study is examining whether maize farming could be increasing the risk of malaria in Uganda, as researchers turn attention to how daily economic activities influence the spread of the disease.

The research is being led by the Makerere University School of Public Health in partnership with The Open University in the United Kingdom. It was discussed during a stakeholders’ workshop held on April 15, 2026, in Kololo, Kampala.

The meeting brought together researchers, policymakers and health practitioners to review findings and share views on how agriculture may shape malaria trends.

Early findings suggest that maize cultivation, especially near homes, may increase mosquito numbers and raise the risk of infection. The researchers say this adds to growing evidence that farming, livestock keeping and night-time work play a role in malaria exposure.

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Assoc. Prof. David Musoke, Dr. Paul Mulumba and Dr. Kevin Deane with participants at the Stakeholders' Workshop on 15th April 2026.

Dr David Musoke said the study reflects a shift in how malaria is understood. He noted that livelihoods can influence exposure through water use, farming patterns and daily routines that coincide with mosquito activity.

These risks, he said, go beyond what traditional measures like treated nets and indoor spraying can address.

Uganda remains one of the countries most affected by malaria. The disease continues to account for a large number of outpatient visits, hospital admissions and deaths, especially among children under five and pregnant women. Despite ongoing prevention efforts, transmission remains high in many areas.

Dr Kevin Deane said malaria control efforts have focused too much on indoor solutions, yet many infections occur outdoors. He said maize farming presents a challenge because it is central to food and income, making it hard to separate farming areas from homes.

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Assoc. Prof. David Musoke presents research findings on how livelihoods, including maize cultivation near homes, may influence malaria exposure during a stakeholder workshop at the Resilient Africa Network, Kololo, on April 15, 2026.

Researchers also found that mosquito numbers tend to rise during maize growing seasons, especially in the evening. Some studies suggest maize pollen can help mosquitoes survive longer, increasing the chances of disease transmission.

Findings from Wakiso district show that farming activities can create breeding grounds through stagnant water and poor water storage. Outdoor work in the early morning and evening further increases exposure. The rise of urban farming is also bringing these risks closer to residential areas.

Health worker Doreen Nabwire said the study challenges the belief that malaria is already well understood. She said new factors, including farming practices, may change how the disease is managed in future.

Assoc. Prof. David Musoke (left), Dr. Paul Mulumba (centre), a Health Inspector in Wakiso District, and Dr. Kevin Deane (right) share insights during the workshop at the Resilient Africa Network, Kololo, on April 15, 2026

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