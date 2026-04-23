Government pumps Shs101 billion into Mbale industrial park roads

Government has released Shs101 billion to construct roads in Mbale industrial park

Government has released Shs101 billion to construct roads in Mbale industrial park

Government has released fresh funding to fix roads, power and drainage in Mbale industrial park to attract more investors.

Government has released Shs101 billion to construct roads in Mbale industrial park.

Funds have also been allocated to fix drainage and electricity challenges.

Officials say improved infrastructure will attract investors and boost jobs.

Plans are underway to establish a regional One-Stop Centre in Mbale.

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The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has released Shs101 billion to build 11 kilometres of roads inside the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park, as government moves to improve infrastructure and attract more investors.

The funds are part of the 2025/2026 financial year budget. Assistant Commissioner for Budget Policy and Evaluation, Oloo Joseph Majang, confirmed the release. He said poor road access in the park will soon be resolved.

“Government has already released funds for road construction in the park. The issue of poor road infrastructure will soon be a thing of the past,” Majang said.

Shs101 billion has been released to build 11 kilometres of roads inside the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park

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Government has also set aside Shs40 million to fix drainage problems linked to Namatala swamp and River Nashibisho. The area has faced repeated flooding. In 2022, rising water levels disrupted factory operations.

An additional Shs5.1 billion has been released to address ongoing electricity challenges affecting businesses in the park.

Majang spoke during a visit to the park on April 17, 2026. Officials from the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), the Ministry of Finance and the Uganda Manufacturers Association attended the meeting.

The visit followed a financial cooperation seminar held in Shanghai between August 17 and September 1, aimed at strengthening partnerships and supporting Uganda’s industrial growth.

During the meeting, Johnson Mutesigensi, coordinator of public finance management at the ministry, praised the UIA for bringing investors together through the One-Stop Centre.

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The visit followed a financial cooperation seminar held in Shanghai

He said quick response to investor concerns is key to business growth, job creation and national development. He warned that delays could push investors to other countries in the region.

UIA Director of the One-Stop Centre, Justine Kasigwa Agaba, said plans are underway to set up a regional One-Stop Centre in Mbale. She said the centre will lower business costs by bringing services closer to investors and reduce the need to travel to Kampala.