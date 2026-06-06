Gongodyo suffered mob violence after being accused of snatching a woman’s handbag.

Gongodyo suffered mob violence after being accused of snatching a woman’s handbag.

3 arrested over death of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo after mob attack

Three people are in police custody as investigators probe the death of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo following an alleged mob justice incident in Kampala.

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the death of professional rugby player Sydney Gongodyo, who died after an alleged mob attack in Kampala on June 5, 2026.

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The suspects, identified as Noordin Ssebagala, Roden Ayebazibwe and Juliet Namukose, are being held at Kira Road Police Station as investigations continue.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police, preliminary findings indicate that members of the public allegedly attacked Gongodyo after accusing him of snatching a woman’s handbag. Police said investigators are still establishing the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

Officers responded to the scene and rushed Gongodyo to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment. However, he later died from his injuries at about 7:00 p.m. on June 5, 2026.

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Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala said the three suspects remain in custody and are assisting detectives with the ongoing investigation.

The police condemned mob justice and warned the public against taking the law into their own hands.

“Mob action undermines the rule of law and can result in the loss of innocent lives,” Kawala said.

She urged members of the public to report suspected criminal activities to the relevant authorities instead of attacking suspects.

The death of Gongodyo has drawn attention to the continued cases of mob justice in Uganda, where suspected offenders are sometimes assaulted by crowds before police can intervene.

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