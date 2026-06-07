Smirnoff crowns comeback King JX Deejay as Season 3 Scratchmaster

JX Deejay clinched a dramatic victory in the final round despite the knob on his mixer breaking mid-set as he improvised flawlessly with elite showmanship to capture the UGX 5,000,000 grand prize.

Supremacy Lounge witnessed the epic finale of the Real DJ Scratch Battle Season 3 as powered by Smirnoff. This grand showdown served as the ultimate platform to spotlight upcoming and underground deejaying talent who serve as the heartbeat of Uganda’s buzzing nightlife.

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Eleven contestants converged to battle it out in intense, five-minute elimination rounds for the title of Scratch master. JX Deejay clinched a dramatic victory in the final round despite the knob on his mixer breaking mid-set as he improvised flawlessly with elite showmanship to capture the UGX 5,000,000 grand prize.

The first runner-up, Mr. Genius also secured an impressive UGX 3,000,000 courtesy of Smirnoff.

JX Deejay clinched a dramatic victory

"As Smirnoff, we believe that a great night out is only as good as the person behind the decks," noted Raymond Karama, Smirnoff Brand Manager.

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"This battle is a celebration of those who aren't afraid to be bold and do things their own way as we look to elevate underground talent onto the grand stage."

Representatives came from far and wide including Soroti’s Yung Swag and Lira’s DJ Tompoo (2025’s Northern Best DJ), who rolled up with a crew of 50 fans from up North. The tournament also showcased fierce female talent with Galaxy FM’s DJ Roshian and MM Media’s DJ Sham who made her courageous and fired up on-stage mixing debut early in the evening.

Real DJ Scratch Battle Season 3

The stakes were high under the watchful eyes of an expert judging panel of NTV’s DJ Easy Samuel and Galaxy’s DJ Herbert, DJay Denno, and DJ Magic Switch. Round 1 instantly shaved off three contenders, paving the way for a paired-off battle Round 2 as the mix decks went hot and Smirnoff ice kept the vibe cool all through the night.

By the final set, only two DJs remained standing and redemption-seekers who had faced defeat in Season 2 returned clearly energized to go all the way. Scratchmaster, JX Deejay won the night and walked away with an extra $300 cash bonus courtesy of DJ Gadgets. MM Media also rewarded female DJ Nelly Rwaxy with a brand-new DJ controller for winning the quiz and trivia round.

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