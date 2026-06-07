UBC to show World Cup games live

UBC has announced it will air 34 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches free of charge, giving Ugandans access to key games throughout the tournament.

UBC will broadcast 34 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live and free-to-air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coverage will include all matches involving African teams, knockout fixtures and the final.

The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 2026 edition is the largest ever, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.

Ugandans will be able to watch selected FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live and free of charge after the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) announced it had secured rights to air part of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UBC announced on Saturday that it would broadcast 34 selected matches under FIFA's free-to-air arrangement for Africa.

The state broadcaster said the coverage will include all matches involving African nations, key group-stage fixtures, knockout games, the quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the World Cup final.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. It will be the first World Cup staged across three countries and the largest in the tournament's history.

Unlike previous editions, the competition has expanded from 32 to 48 teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The teams have been divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to a new Round of 32. The expanded format will increase the number of matches from 64 to 104.

The tournament kicks off on June 11 and will conclude with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The opening match is scheduled to be played in Mexico City.

Several African nations will be among the teams seeking to make history in the expanded competition. The free-to-air arrangement means millions of Ugandans without pay television subscriptions will still be able to follow many of the tournament's biggest matches.

UBC said the move reflects its commitment as Uganda's national public broadcaster to make major global sporting events accessible to citizens across the country.