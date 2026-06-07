NTV Uganda's Patrick Mukasa introduced by longtime partner Dorothy
NTV Uganda journalist and Luganda news anchor Patrick Mukasa is officially off the market after being introduced by his partner, Dorothy Kaka, in a colourful traditional ceremony.
The event, held at Kaka's parents' home, brought together family members, friends and well-wishers to witness the couple take a major step in their relationship.
Photos and videos shared on social media showed the couple dressed in elegant traditional attire representing Buganda and Tooro cultures.
The ceremony featured stunning cultural displays, with the pair receiving guests in a glamorous setting.
Kaka also shared a video from the event on social media, captioning it: "My Mahhn."
The introduction ceremony generated excitement among Mukasa's followers and colleagues, many of whom congratulated the couple on the milestone.
Mukasa, who is one of the most recognisable faces on Luganda television news, has for years kept details of his private life away from the public eye.
His relationship status has often been the subject of speculation among fans and social media users.
The well framed newsreader frequently attracted admiration from female followers online, with some openly expressing interest in him.
Over the years, the absence of public information about his romantic life also fuelled speculation about his marital status, while others went as far as questioning his sexuality.
The introduction ceremony appears to have put much of that speculation to rest.Friends, colleagues and fans continued to flood social media with congratulatory messages as images and videos from the event circulated online.