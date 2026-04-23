Makerere advertised over 100 job vacancies: How to apply, salary offers

Makerere University has opened over 100 job positions and asked applicants to apply online with the required documents.

Makerere University has advertised over 100 job vacancies.

Positions cover academic, administrative and support roles.

Applications must be submitted online through the EHRMS system.

Applicants must attach CVs, certificates and recommendation letters.

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Makerere University has announced over 100 job offers and invited applications from suitably qualified candidates for various academic, administrative and support staff positions.

The available roles include lecturers, library attendants, drivers, swimming pool attendants, IT officers, editors and radiographers, among others. Each position comes with a stated salary range.

In a statement, the university said all applications must be submitted electronically through the Makerere University Electronic Human Resource Management System.

Applicants must provide the required details on the EHRMS and attach key documents. These include an application letter clearly stating the job applied for and duly signed by the applicant, and an up-to-date curriculum vitae. The CV must include the names and addresses of at least three referees.

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Applicants must also attach copies of academic certificates and transcripts.

"A minimum of three recommendation letters duly signed by the referees," the university said.

The application should be addressed to the Chief Human Resource Officer, Makerere University, P.O. Box 7062, Kampala.