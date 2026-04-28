NRM spokesman reveals he denied his marriage to win Makerere guild presidency

Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, the Director of Information in the National Resistance Movement (NRM)

Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, the Director of Information in the National Resistance Movement (NRM)

NRM’s Emmanuel Lumala Dombo says he once denied his marriage and removed his wedding ring to avoid losing support during his Makerere University guild presidency campaign.

Dombo said he removed his wedding ring and denied being married while contesting for Makerere guild presidency.

He said critics had used his marital status to campaign against him, especially among female voters.

Dombo defended the decision, saying his vows remained intact because they were between him and God.

He later revealed that he informed people after the election that he was indeed married and went on to succeed Norbert Mao as guild president.

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Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, the Director of Information in the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has stirred controversy after revealing that he once denied being married so he could run for Makerere University guild presidency.

“In 1989, I joined the Univ as a mature entrant, havg already wedded in 1987. When I was a candidate for the guild, the usual haters sniffed & discovered that I was a married mature! They resorted to a hate campaign esp to the ladies, that I was a NPA! I removed the ring & denied!” Dombo posted on X. “NPA=None Performing Asset!”

Makerere University Main Building and Freedom Square

A netizen asked: “Bro, did you deny your marriage for the position? Did she get to know about it?”

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He responded: “It was called ‘Northcote Science.’ This was a decision of the Military High Command of the Northcote State. Supreme Revolutionary Command Council.”

Another user said: “How wedding rings become icons of the flesh, but these people will still want to enter heaven on the account of weddings.

Just 4 the position of a guild president, a man's capable of rejecting his wedding vows. Just imagine what this man can do to his offspring if given an offer?”

Makerere University main building

Dombo responded: “The vows were betwen me and God, and they were intact! These were just diversionery characters whom I had to divert from an irrelevant subject, and I succeeded.”

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Another user asked: “You removed what??😂😂😂”

Dombo replied: “It was becoming an obstacle at that time, and I removed it. I wasnt married to the ring.”

Another person observed: “‘I removed the ring and denied.’ Wow, no wonder you're a very confident lier!”

Dombo responded: “Isnt that what St Peter did? How helpful would it have been for them to know my marital status? I informed them after elections that, indeed I was married, and that wasnt a reason for petition against my election.”

Nobert Mao is a former guild president

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