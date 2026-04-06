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Traffic disruption expected as KCCA starts new repairs

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 23:29 - 06 April 2026
The authority added that traffic flow along the road would be controlled throughout the construction period
KCCA has started two-week rehabilitation works on Wampeewo Avenue effective April 6, 2026, with partial and full road closures and diversions to alternative Kololo routes
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The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced a two-week traffic disruption following the start of rehabilitation works on Wampeewo Avenue.

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In a statement issued Monday, April 6, 2026, KCCA said its in-house team had begun the works and warned that both partial and full road closures would be implemented at different times.

“DIVERSION ALERT: Our in-house team has, today Monday 6th April 2026, commenced rehabilitation works on WAMPEEWO AVENUE which will go on for a period of two weeks,” KCCA said.

The authority added that traffic flow along the road would be controlled throughout the construction period.

“We will be implementing both partial and full closures of the road from time to time within the two weeks,” the statement reads.

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KCCA advised motorists to follow the designated diversion routes during the works.

The alternative roads include Roscoe Road, Malcolm X, Prince Charles Avenue, Elizabeth Avenue, Mabua Road, Upper Kololo Terrace, Lower Kololo Terrace, Elgon Terrace, Golf Course Road, KAR Drive and BMK Drive.

Motorists have been urged to follow traffic guidance and cooperate with road teams to ease movement in the area.

“All inconvenience caused is regretted,” KCCA said, noting that the works are part of efforts to improve road conditions in the city.

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