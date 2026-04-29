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Canoe carrying up to 40 passengers capsizes in Kagadi

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:40 - 29 April 2026
Police are investigating after a canoe carrying 35 to 40 passengers capsized on River Nguse in Kagadi
Police in Kagadi are searching for missing passengers after a canoe carrying up to 40 people capsized on River Nguse.
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  • Police are investigating after a canoe carrying 35 to 40 passengers capsized on River Nguse in Kagadi.

  • The accident happened on April 28, 2026, at about 8:30pm in Kyaleni Village, Pachwa Town Council.

  • One survivor, Byaruhanga Tumuhaise, 27, has been identified so far.

  • Marine Police are carrying out search and rescue operations as inquiries continue.

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Police in Kagadi District have launched search and rescue operations after a canoe carrying an estimated 35 to 40 passengers capsized on River Nguse in Kyaleni Village, Pachwa Town Council.

The accident happened on April 28, 2026, at about 8:30pm.

According to Albertine Region Police spokesperson SP Julius Hakiiza, police responded immediately after receiving the report.

“Police in Kagadi District are responding to a tragic incident in which a canoe carrying an estimated 35–40 passengers capsized on River Nguse at Kyaleni Village, Pachwa Town Council on 28/04/2026 at about 2030hrs,” Hakiiza said.

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He said one survivor had so far been identified as Byaruhanga Tumuhaise, 27, a resident of Kyaleni Village.

“Police responded immediately. One survivor has been identified as Byaruhanga Tumuhaise (27), a resident of Kyaleni,” Hakiiza said.

Police said the exact number of missing people had not yet been confirmed because there was no passenger manifest.

Marine Police have since started search and rescue operations as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

Hakiiza said possible causes include overloading, travelling at night, and the condition of the canoe.

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“Marine Police are conducting search and rescue operations, while an inquiry into the cause of the accident is ongoing. Possible factors include overloading, night travel, and the condition of the vessel,” he said.

Police have asked relatives of anyone who may have been on the canoe to report to Kagadi Central Police Station.

“We urge relatives of anyone who may have been on the canoe to report to Kagadi CPS. Further updates will be provided,” Hakiiza added.

The incident has raised concern among residents, especially over the safety of night travel on water bodies in the district.

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