Uganda announces 3 month visa free entry for all visitors ahead of Afcon2027

The move places visitors at the centre of Uganda’s AFCON 2027 preparations, with officials projecting that between 500,000 and 650,000 people could travel to Uganda alone during the tournament.

Uganda has announced that all visitors heading into the country for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will enjoy visa-free entry for at least three months around the tournament.

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The move is hoped to make travel easier for fans, tourists and other guests.

The Local Organising Committee announced in a statement that the government will waive visa fees for all visitors starting one month before the tournament kicks off and extending to one month after the final match.

Uganda is also pursuing a special joint PAMOJA visa arrangement with Kenya and Tanzania to ease movement across the three host countries during the competition.

The move places visitors at the centre of Uganda’s AFCON 2027 preparations, with officials projecting that between 500,000 and 650,000 people could travel to Uganda alone during the tournament.

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The organisers said this could create a major boost for the local economy, estimating that if each visitor spends at least $1,000, Uganda could earn at least $500 million from the event.

The statement shows that government planning is now heavily focused on making the visitor experience smoother, safer and more attractive.

Funds have been earmarked for roads, airports, hotels, hospitals, sanitation, ICT systems, electricity lines and tourism promotion.

Some of the works include upgrading key roads around Namboole and Hoima stadiums, improving hotels in Hoima and Masindi, setting up Kabalega Airport as an international airport, and strengthening health facilities expected to support fans and teams.

Uganda also plans to spend heavily on marketing Destination Uganda as part of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 brand.The tournament itself will be jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

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It will run from June 19, 2027 to July 18, 2027. Uganda’s two main match venues will be Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in Kira Municipality and Hoima City Stadium in Hoima City.

The statement says the two competition stadia and eight training facilities are expected to be ready by January 2027.