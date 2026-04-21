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Etania quits NRG Radio

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 22:23 - 21 April 2026
Etania has left her job at NRG Radio
Etania has exited NRG Radio weeks after hosting her debut DJ show, marking another change at the station.
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  • Edith Ndagire (Ndagire), also known as Forever Etania, has left NRG Radio.

  • She announced her exit on X after recently hosting her first DJ show in Kampala.

  • Etania rose to fame during the 2020 lockdown through the NTV Dance Party.

  • NRG Radio continues to see staff changes, including the hiring of Viana Indi (Indi).

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Edith Ndagire (Ndagire), better known as Forever Etania, has announced her departure from NRG Radio.

"Thank you and good bye NRG RADIO ♥️," the radio host cum deejay posted on X.

Her departure comes weeks after she held her maiden deejaying show.

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The show, dubbed "Becoming Life of the Party", was held on April 4, 2026 at Hockey Grounds in Kampala.

The event featured performances from her boyfriend and chart-topper Joshua Baraka (Baraka), hitmaker Big Tril (Tril), alongside a collective that included Pest MC, MC Josh, Tojjo, DJ Vanss, DJ Alza, Bugy and City Girl.

City Girl was among the performers at Etania's show
City Girl was among the performers at Etania's show

Etania’s journey in entertainment gained momentum during the 2020 lockdowns.

She became part of a Saturday night ritual for many Ugandans seeking escape through the NTV Dance Party.

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While many presenters followed traditional media styles, Etania stood out. She embraced her identity, often seen in biker shorts and trainers.

She brought energy and confidence to every space she entered. She became part of what many saw as an antidote to lockdown blues.

Etania

Meanwhile, NRG Radio has seen several exits and new hires in recent months. Its latest major addition is Viana Indi (Indi), who joined from Next Media.

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