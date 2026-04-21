Uganda has 70.5 million litres of petrol, enough to last 19 days,

Uganda has 70.5 million litres of petrol, enough to last 19 days,

Uganda’s petrol will last 19 days, government says

Uganda says it has sufficient fuel stocks for now and expects more deliveries soon, urging the public to remain calm

Uganda has 70.5 million litres of petrol, enough for 19 days.

Diesel stocks stand at 43.2 million litres (12 days), while jet fuel covers 53 days.

More fuel shipments are expected between May and June 2026.

Government blames isolated shortages and price hikes on logistics and cross-border demand.

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Uganda has 70.5 million litres of petrol, enough to last 19 days, according to a government update released on April 21, 2026.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) said the country also has 43.2 million litres of diesel, covering 12 days, and 32.0 million litres of jet fuel, covering 53 days.

“The Government of Uganda…reassures the public that Uganda’s fuel supply remains stable, sufficient, and well-managed,” the statement reads.

The update follows routine monitoring of fuel stocks and supply chains. Authorities said Uganda continues to maintain an adequate supply of petroleum products through regional routes.

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As of April 20, 2026, officials said the available fuel remains within operational thresholds. More shipments are already on the way.

“The shipments are expected to be delivered from May 1, 2026 to June 2026,” the statement says.

The incoming deliveries will add 183 million litres of petrol, 258 million litres of diesel, and 23 million litres of jet fuel. This will significantly extend the country’s fuel cover in the coming weeks.

“These projections demonstrate strong forward supply planning and provide assurance of the continued availability of petroleum products nationwide,” the statement adds.

Government officials also addressed concerns about fuel shortages at some stations. They said these cases are linked to logistical challenges affecting individual oil marketing companies.

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“The Ministry…has taken note of some retail stations occasionally running out of fuel and this is mainly attributed to logistical operations,” the statement says.

Authorities also noted rising fuel prices in border areas such as Arua and Tororo. They said this is driven by increased cross-border demand.

“There have also been reports of increased pump prices…which is largely driven by the natural circumstance of cross-border increased demand,” the statement notes.

Officials warned that global oil market trends, exchange rate movements, and geopolitical events may affect pump prices. However, they said the government is monitoring the situation closely.

“The public is therefore advised to remain calm and avoid panic purchases because there is no cause for concern regarding fuel availability,” the statement says.

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