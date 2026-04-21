Football, vibes and rivalry: Masaka hosts electrifying Super Sunday showdown

The highlight of the day was the high-stakes clash between Manchester City and Arsenal

The highlight of the day was the high-stakes clash between Manchester City and Arsenal

Masaka fans turned out in large numbers for a vibrant Super Sunday event that combined Premier League title drama with music and entertainment.

Masaka Sports Club hosted a high-energy Super Sunday experience, drawing large crowds of football fans.

The Manchester City vs Arsenal clash delivered intense title race drama, with City securing a crucial win.

Fans enjoyed a festival-like atmosphere with music, DJs, and a live performance from Ava Peace.

Similar viewing experiences were held across Uganda, with plans for a major season finale event in Kampala.

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Premier League Super Sundays have grown into a defining football culture, marked by anticipation, banter, and shared emotion among fans worldwide.

In Uganda, this culture has taken on a life of its own, with fans embracing Super Sundays as a key part of their social calendar.

Through Guinness Matchday on Tour activations, supporters are no longer just spectators but an integral part of the action.

On Sunday, April 19th, Masaka Sports Club became one of the latest destinations to host the electrifying experience as the Guinness Matchday Truck rolled into town, bringing the excitement closer to the fans.

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Fans dressed in both retro and current football kits thronged the grounds, eager to secure the best viewing spots and soak in the lively atmosphere.

The highlight of the day was the high-stakes clash between Manchester City and Arsenal. With six points separating the two sides before kickoff and City holding a game in hand, the fixture carried significant implications for the Premier League title race.

Dubbed by many as the match of the season, the encounter lived up to expectations. Manchester City edged closer to league leaders Arsenal with a hard-fought victory in a thrilling contest at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland’s decisive second-half strike ultimately separated the sides in a game filled with intensity and drama.

Both teams created numerous chances, but it was Rayan Cherki who broke the deadlock with a moment of brilliance, showcasing exceptional footwork in a crowded penalty area to give City the lead.

Arsenal responded almost immediately, equalising just 107 seconds later after a costly error by City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Kai Havertz to capitalise.

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As the match concluded, so did the lively banter among fans in Masaka. Discussions quickly turned to Arsenal’s title credentials, with some supporters questioning whether the Gunners might falter under pressure once again.

Beyond the football, the event maintained a vibrant, festival-like atmosphere. Entertainers kept the energy levels high throughout the day.

Music played a central role in setting the tone, with DJs Woodgate, Brattah, and Andy DJ delivering high-energy sets that kept fans on their feet. Their performances ensured a continuous party vibe, perfectly complementing the on-screen action.

Local music sensation Ava Peace brought the event to a close with a live performance. She thrilled fans with a selection of her popular songs.

Elsewhere across the country, Guinness ensured that fans did not miss out on the Matchday experience. In Kampala, activities extended to venues such as the Villa in Bukoto, where the brand partnered with SuperSport to enhance the viewing experience.

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Other activations took place at Supremacy Lounge in Nakulabye, D’Ajango in Hoima, and D Plus outlets in both Gulu and Kitgum, further expanding the reach of the campaign.

Guinness Brand Manager Denise Nazzinda emphasized that with the Premier League title race heating up, the brand is preparing an even bigger experience to close the season.

“On Sunday, May 24, we will host the 2025/26 Premier League season finale at UMA Grounds in Lugogo. The event will bring together the very best of what we have delivered throughout the season. We have a lot planned, including exciting entertainment and a wide range of engaging activities for everyone to enjoy,” she said.