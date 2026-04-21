Uganda Heart Institute, Phaneroo issue joint statement on Naguru land tensions

The Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) and Phaneroo Ministries International have moved to calm public concern over a disputed piece of land in Naguru

The Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) and Phaneroo Ministries International have moved to calm public concern over a disputed piece of land in Naguru

UHI and Phaneroo say talks over Naguru land are ongoing and have dismissed reports of a dispute.

The Uganda Heart Institute and Phaneroo issued a joint statement on April 21, 2026.

They said discussions over Naguru land access are ongoing and constructive.

Government has urged dialogue, as the land is key to a new heart hospital project.

Both sides denied reports of conflict and asked the public to avoid speculation.

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The Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) and Phaneroo Ministries International have moved to calm public concern over a disputed piece of land in Naguru, saying talks are ongoing and no breakdown has occurred.

In a joint statement issued on April 21, 2026, in Kampala, the two institutions said they are “aware of the concerns raised in the media regarding land access on Plot No. 6, Naguru Avenue.”

A Phaneroo Ministries service

They added that discussions are underway with government authorities to find a solution that serves both sides and the wider public.

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“We confirm that there are ongoing constructive engagements between the leadership of the two Institutions… to reach a mutual understanding that safeguards the interests of both parties and serves the broader Public good,” the statement reads.

The row has drawn public attention in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that access to part of the land could affect the expansion of the Uganda Heart Institute.

The facility is developing a new specialised cardiac hospital in Naguru, expected to improve access to heart care in Uganda.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng earlier urged both sides to negotiate, noting that the institute needs space for critical infrastructure while also recognising the presence of the church.

Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

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Phaneroo Ministries had also dismissed claims of a standoff, saying engagement between stakeholders remains active and constructive under government coordination.

The disagreement centres on land within the Naguru area, part of a larger government redevelopment plan that has faced ownership and allocation disputes over the years.

In their latest statement, both parties dismissed claims circulating online.

“We hereby mutually dispel the narratives and misinformation circulating in the various media channels,” they said.

They urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation as talks continue.

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“We urge the Public to remain calm and refrain from speculation as discussions progress.”

The institutions said their relationship remains cooperative and that their respective mandates will continue without disruption.