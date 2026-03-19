The story behind Etania: Becoming life of the party

Before she commanded those stages, she gained her street smarts while working the nightlife of Kampala with the events and marketing collective of Muchachos.

For Etania, the road to headlining at Hockey Grounds has been quite the journey. While "Becoming Life of the Party" marks a historic first for female DJs, this moment is, in her eyes, a victory lap for an entire community that refused to let her story end before it began.

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To understand the woman preparing to make history, you have to rewind past the glittering decks and fancy footwork she is now known for.

Etania

Before she commanded those stages, she gained her street smarts while working the nightlife of Kampala with the events and marketing collective of Muchachos.

As a hostess, she learned how to read a room, how to hold a space, and how to make people feel seen. It became clear to her that a party is as much about the energy you give the person standing next to you as it is the music you are listening to. So, she knew she had to become a master of both.

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Etania

And then along came COVID. When the world paused during those 2020 lockdowns, Etania’s career surprisingly accelerated. With the nightlife now silent, her personality found a new frequency as TV came calling. She became a part of a Saturday night ritual for a nation in need of an escape with the NTV Dance Party.

While others were forced to fit into the traditional media molds, Etania brought her authentic self with the biker shorts, sneakers and the confidence to walk into a space and instantly make it come alive. She was a part of the antidote to lockdown blues.

Etania

When government officials and students alike were dancing in their living rooms to her energy, it showed that when someone dares to be unapologetically themselves, it gives everyone else permission to do the same.

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Her ascent has always been about that magnetic energy that pulls others in. It was around this time that a powerful synergy began to brew.

Etania

While it may look like she stumbled into the spotlight; the reality is that she grew within it alongside a brand that matched her audacity. Her journey with Smirnoff spans years, serving as a dedicated ambassador and a permanent fixture at every Smirnoff Fiesta edition to date.

"I love that this allows me to be myself," she often notes. "In other spaces, you lose your character to fit in. Here, the character is the point." That is how the name “Life of the Party” was born.

Etania on the decks

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As she evolved from the high-energy MC who kept the crowd locked in, to the DJ now steering the decks, Smirnoff has been the fuel to her fire, standing behind her from the early on. For the brand, Etania is the ultimate personification of the "We Do We" spirit as she oozes unapologetic self-expression.

Soon after, she joined NRG Radio, toured internationally as a DJ, and became a staple in the media space. Now, she stands on the brink of her biggest moment yet.

Etania

But here's the thing about becoming the Life of the Party. The audience only sees the moment the music drops. They don't see the rehearsals. They don't see the doubt. And they definitely don't see the one call that almost changed everything.