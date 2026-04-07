Afcon 2027: Uganda confirms two-stadia, Shs100bn for Hoima hotels

The Afcon local communications and signage committee chairperson Dr Dennis Mugimba announced that the continental showpiece will be held from June 19-July 18 across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Uganda has confirmed the two stadia that will be used in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania in the landmark regional ‘Pamoja’ bid.

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Uganda has confirmed the two stadia that will be used in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania in the landmark regional ‘Pamoja’ bid.

While addressing the press at the Uganda Media Centre, April 7, the Afcon local communications and signage committee chairperson Dr Dennis Mugimba announced that the continental showpiece will be held from June 19-July 18 across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

He noted that periodic recommendations by CAF are an ongoing review process towards readiness for hosting the tournament.

“CAF is not assessing our readiness; it is evaluating our preparations toward readiness,” he said.

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Infrastructural boost

According to Dr Mugimba, the government has injected Shs100bn to upgrade hotels in Hoima to 4-5 star status. He said the initiative will benefit existing hotels thus eliminating the rush to build from scratch.

He added that Shs213bn has been allocated to upgrading key access roads in Hoima to ensure smooth transportation during the tournament.

“We need six 4- or 5-star hotels in Hoima. Rather than building from scratch, existing hotels will be upgraded to meet these standards,” he said before adding.

“Shs213bn has been earmarked for upgrading key access roads in Hoima to ensure smooth transportation for visitors and teams during the tournament.”

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He further confirmed two stadia: Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, and Hoima City Stadium as primary venues for Afcon.

He noted that Kadida stadium will be used as a training facility following improvement while the national team will benefit from Shs12.5bn to support preparations.