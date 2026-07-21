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Ex-CMI chief Gen Birungi remanded as military court grants bail to co-accused

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 23:30 - 21 July 2026
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Maj Gen James Birungi
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Former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence director Maj Gen James Birungi has been remanded to Makindye Military Barracks after the General Court Martial denied him bail for failing to provide sureties.

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Birungi is due to return to court on July 31, 2026, for judgment. He faces charges of offences relating to security and treachery before the court chaired by Brig Gen Richard Tukacungurwa.

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence has since been renamed the Chieftaincy of Defence Intelligence and Security.

Birungi, who served as military intelligence chief before his arrest in August 2025, was charged alongside several Uganda People’s Defence Forces officers.

Prosecutors allege that the officers fabricated intelligence reports to obtain operational funds.

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The alleged false intelligence is also linked to security operations in which civilians were shot and presented as suspected suicide bombers.

The incidents reportedly occurred at Kalerwe Market and near the Catholic Shrine in Munyonyo during Martyrs’ Day celebrations.

The court granted bail to Brig Gen James Ruhesi and Maj Innocent Mugumya during the same proceedings.

Ruhesi was released on bail of Shs10 million cash and Shs25 million non-cash, secured by sureties.

Mugumya, who faces the same charges, received bail of Shs4 million cash and Shs10 million non-cash with sureties.

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The court remanded Col David Kidega and Capt Kenneth Labwon Kinyera after they failed to provide sureties. They will return to court on July 31, 2026.

Lt Paddy Nahabwe was also remanded and will return to court on August 31, 2026.

Security remained tight at Makindye, while authorities restricted media access to the courtroom.

The case followed a Board of Inquiry into intelligence and counterterrorism operations. Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Sam Okiding chaired the inquiry.

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