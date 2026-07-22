‘Netanyahu is not welcome in my city,’ says New York mayor Mamdani

Ugandan-born New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in the city, describing him as a “war criminal at large”.

Ugandan-born New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in the city, describing him as a “war criminal at large”.

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Mamdani made the remarks in a video statement after his administration reviewed whether New York authorities could arrest Netanyahu under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal, the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people,” Mamdani said.

“He is responsible for the killing of more that 73000 people, for the maiming of tens of thousands of children as those who survived undergo amputation without anesthesia…for the countless people he starved as he blocked food and humanitarian aid from reaching them; for the gunning down of hundreds of aid workers and journalists.”

The mayor however stopped short of confirming the arrest of Nentanyahu if he visited the city, stating that a review found that New York lacked the legal authority to enforce the warrant.

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“My administration has exhausted every legal avenue available to New York City and concluded that the city does not have the authority to execute the International Criminal Court’s warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu,” Mamdani said.

He instead asked the United States government to recognise the ICC and enforce the warrant if Netanyahu enters the country.

“The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant,” he said.

“And I want to be equally clear: Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large.”

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Mamdani based his description of Netanyahu on an ICC arrest warrant issued on November 21, 2024. The court said there were reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant bore criminal responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The court also accused Netanyahu and Gallant of responsibility for the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts. It said the deprivation of essential supplies caused civilian deaths and suffering.

The ICC further said it had reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant intentionally directed attacks against Gaza’s civilian population. These remain allegations before the court, and the ICC has not convicted Netanyahu of the offences.

Netanyahu and the Israeli government have rejected the accusations. Israel says its military campaign targets Hamas and argues that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over Israeli officials.

Israel launched its military operation in Gaza after Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages. The conflict has since caused widespread destruction, displacement and a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

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Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. pic.twitter.com/YRezmW6YVx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2026

Mamdani has repeatedly linked his criticism of Netanyahu to the civilian suffering caused by the war. His latest remarks show that although he cannot order an arrest, he still considers the ICC warrant sufficient grounds to brand the Israeli leader a war criminal.

The US is not a member of the ICC and does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction in this case.

Mamdani had earlier said his administration was consulting city lawyers on whether it could arrest Netanyahu if he travelled to New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

He said Netanyahu should face trial at The Hague but promised to remain within the limits of New York and US law.

“I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani’s position has drawn criticism from Israeli officials. Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, accused the New York mayor of repeating Hamas propaganda and told him to focus on serving New Yorkers.

US President Donald Trump has also rejected calls for Netanyahu’s arrest. He said the Israeli leader would not be arrested while in the United States. Netanyahu later said he was not concerned about Mamdani’s statements.

Mamdani, who was born in Kampala in 1991, became New York City’s first Muslim mayor in January 2026. He is the son of Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair.

He has long criticised Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and pledged during his mayoral campaign to arrest Netanyahu if the Israeli leader visited New York.