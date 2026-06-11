Uganda Airlines signs Shs3.7 trillion agreement for 10 Boeing aircraft

President Museveni witnessed the signing of a Shs3.7 trillion aircraft acquisition agreement between Uganda Airlines and Boeing.

President Museveni witnessed the signing of a Shs3.7 trillion aircraft acquisition agreement between Uganda Airlines and Boeing.

Uganda Airlines has signed a Shs3.7 trillion agreement with Boeing to acquire eight passenger aircraft and two cargo freighters as it seeks to expand operations and strengthen Uganda’s global connectivity.

Museveni witnessed the signing of a Shs3.7 trillion aircraft acquisition agreement between Uganda Airlines and Boeing.

The deal covers eight passenger aircraft and two cargo freighters.

Uganda Airlines says the fleet expansion will support trade, tourism, investment and cargo transport.

Boeing has pledged technical support, training and capacity building as part of a long-term partnership with the airline.

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President Museveni has witnessed the signing of a Shs3.7 trillion agreement between Uganda Airlines and Boeing for the acquisition of 10 new aircraft, a move aimed at expanding the national carrier’s fleet and strengthening Uganda’s global connectivity.

The agreement, signed at State House on June 11, 2026, covers eight passenger aircraft and two cargo freighters. The cargo fleet will include a Boeing 767 wide-body converted freighter and a Boeing 737 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF).

Senior government officials, representatives from Boeing, officials from the United States Embassy, members of the Uganda Airlines board, and aviation sector stakeholders attended the ceremony.

Uganda Airlines Airbus A330-800neo

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Uganda Airlines said the acquisition marks a major step in its long-term growth strategy. The airline expects the new aircraft to increase its capacity to serve regional, continental and international markets.

The carrier said the expanded fleet will support trade, tourism, investment and cargo transport. It added that the project aligns with Uganda Vision 2040 and the country’s goal of attaining sustainable middle-income status.

According to the airline, the additional aircraft will also support growth in agriculture, tourism, minerals and services by improving access to global markets and strengthening business and leisure travel links.

Uganda Airlines said the investment will help position Uganda as a regional aviation hub and strengthen the country’s aviation sector.

The airline thanked Museveni, the government, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Boeing, its board of directors and the airline’s management and negotiation teams for supporting the deal.

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The agreement also marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Uganda Airlines and Boeing. During the ceremony, Boeing Vice President of Sales Anbessie Yitbarek pledged technical support, training and capacity-building programmes to help the airline achieve its expansion goals.