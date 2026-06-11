Police arrest 11th suspect in Sydney Gongodyo killing

Police have arrested Kabugo Henry, a 21-year-old boda boda rider, bringing the number of suspects detained over the killing of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo to 11.

Police arrested Kabugo Henry, 21, in connection with Sydney Gongodyo’s death.

Investigators identified him from video footage showing him wearing a blue reflector jacket and black hood.

The suspect was arrested in Wandegeya during a joint operation with boda boda leaders.

The number of suspects in custody has risen to 11 as investigations continue.

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Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the death of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo, bringing the number of suspects in custody to 11.

The latest suspect, identified as Kabugo Henry, 21, a boda boda rider from Old Kira-Kisenyi, was arrested in Wandegeya during a joint operation involving police and boda boda leaders from Nakawa Division.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala, investigators linked Kabugo to the June 5, 2026 incident after reviewing video footage.

Police said the footage showed Kabugo wearing a blue reflector jacket and concealing his face with a black hood during the attack.

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Gongodyo, a professional rugby player, died following what police have described as an alleged mob attack. The incident sparked public concern and prompted a wide-ranging investigation.

Kawala said the boda boda community had played a key role in helping investigators identify and arrest suspects connected to the killing.

Kabugo Henry was filmed hitting Sydney

“We commend the boda boda community for its cooperation and support in assisting law enforcement efforts to identify and apprehend those involved in this criminal act,” she said.

Police said efforts are continuing to identify and arrest other people believed to have taken part in the attack.

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Authorities have pledged to ensure that all suspects are brought before court as investigations continue.