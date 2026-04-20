Uganda Airlines restores long-haul capacity as A330 returns

Uganda Airlines has resumed long-haul operations after returning a key Airbus A330 to service following months of disruption

Uganda Airlines has returned aircraft 5X-NIL to service and resumed Dubai flights.

The airline faced major disruptions after grounding half of its fleet.

Engine issues and maintenance delays affected key long-haul aircraft.

The airline now aims to rebuild capacity and restore confidence.

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Uganda Airlines has returned one of its wide-body aircraft, registration 5X-NIL, to service. The Airbus A330-800neo marks a key step in restoring long-haul capacity and resuming flights to Dubai.

The aircraft completed its first commercial flight to Dubai on April 17, 2026. This confirms its return to the fleet and the full restart of the route.

The airline faced months of disruption that affected its schedule. It said the aircraft’s return will boost capacity across its international network. It added that this reflects its focus on safe and reliable operations.

Uganda Airlines thanked customers, partners, and stakeholders for their patience during the disruption.

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The return follows a difficult period for the national carrier. Earlier reports showed serious fleet shortages. An internal brief revealed the airline operated only five aircraft instead of the required eight.

Uganda Airlines aricraft faced repair difficulties

Out of six owned aircraft, three were unserviceable and needed urgent repairs. This grounded half of the fleet.

The problems started on November 28, 2025, when a CRJ900 aircraft stopped operating due to lack of spare parts and the need for an engine replacement. The aircraft could not fly until repairs were complete.

The situation worsened on January 11, 2026. One of the airline’s two A330-800neo aircraft left service due to unresolved obligations with Rolls-Royce, the engine manufacturer. The airline expected further delays of up to 14 weeks to secure a replacement engine.

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In February 2026, the second A330-800neo was also grounded. An engine inspection found cracks in the blades that required urgent repair.

With both wide-body aircraft out of service, long-haul routes such as London and Mumbai suffered major disruptions.

The airline maintained the Dubai route through a short-term wet lease using an Airbus A320-200 from a Lithuanian carrier. This allowed limited operations to continue.

Uganda Airlines

The internal report also pointed to urgent leasing needs. It advised acquiring both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to stabilise operations, though such leases often come at a high cost.

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