Uganda Airlines resumes London, Mumbai flights after A330 grounding

The flights to the UK and India will resume on March 7, 2026, ending the disruption that was caused by the grounding of its wide-body aircraft.

Uganda Airlines is reinstating its long-haul flights to London and Mumbai beginning early next month following weeks of suspension of the routes to repair its aircraft.

In a travel update issued on Thursday, March 5, the national carrier confirmed that operations to London and Mumbai will resume. It was however, not clear whether technical teams have concluded work that had sidelined its long-haul fleet.

Some media reports stated that the airline had leased an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner to support the restoration of the long-haul routes.

The airline noted that the situation involving flights to Dubai remains under review, with further updates expected as monitoring continues.

The UAE airspace remains partially closed following the escalation of conflict between Israel, the US and Iran.

On February 20, Uganda Airlines grounded both of its Airbus A330‑800neo jets citing unscheduled maintenance.

The two aircraft form the backbone of airline’s intercontinental services, connecting Entebbe to major destinations including London, Mumbai, Dubai and Lagos.

At the time, the airline cited a global shortage of aircraft spare parts and technical challenges as contributing factors.

One of the aircraft had also previously remained grounded abroad while awaiting specialised components not typically stocked by original equipment manufacturers.

With only two wide-body jets in its fleet, the temporary loss of both aircraft forced the airline to suspend long-haul services entirely, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded or facing cancellations.

During the disruption, Uganda Airlines said affected travelers were rebooked on partner carriers or offered flexible rebooking options.

In its latest update, the airline said passengers affected by the long-haul disruptions will receive free ticket revalidation, allowing them to travel on the reinstated flights without additional charges.

Customers have also been encouraged to contact the airline’s customer care team or their travel agents for assistance.

Management thanked passengers for their patience and loyalty during what it described as “temporary disruptions,” while pledging continued updates as operations normalise.

