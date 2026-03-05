Age verification required
Etania to headline ‘Becoming The Life of the Party’ showcase
Media personality and DJ Etania is set to debut her headliner event, "Becoming The Life of the Party," following a formal announcement of support from Smirnoff.
Scheduled for 4 April 2026 at the Hockey Grounds in Kampala, the showcase could be key in the entertainer’s career.
This partnership is the latest development in the brand’s ongoing strategy to invest in high-energy social experiences within the Ugandan entertainment landscape, moving beyond traditional sponsorship to active event collaboration.
The collaboration is viewed as a natural evolution of a relationship that has spanned several years, during which Etania has served as a Smirnoff Brand Ambassador.
The upcoming event is designed to be the physical manifestation of the "We Do We" global movement, which celebrates the collective energy found when bold individuals unite.
Raymond Karama, the Smirnoff Brand Manager, noted that Etania is a prime example of what happens when self-expression and fearless energy meet.
He further explained that the partnership aims to enhance the local party scene by creating experiences where every element, from the music to the refreshments, feels tailored to the audience and their social circles.
This announcement follows the successful launch of the 2026 Smirnoff Fiestas in Mukono over the previous weekend. The promotional trail is currently gathering momentum across the country, with the next activation scheduled for Nkozi on 14 March.
These regional events are strategically designed to channel national excitement directly toward the main event in April. For Etania, the headline show is a personal achievement, and she described the opportunity as a dream that has been a long time coming.
She noted that building this energy together with the brand over time makes the upcoming event feel particularly significant, as it represents a homecoming for the "We Do We" philosophy.
Attendees at the Hockey Grounds can expect a comprehensive brand experience that extends far beyond a standard performance.
The organisers have confirmed that the venue will feature various immersive flavour zones alongside a curated music policy with high-energy sets from a selection of prominent DJs. Additionally, the event will incorporate a range of interactive games intended to enhance the social environment for all guests.
As the date approaches, more details regarding the Smirnoff Fiesta trail and ticket availability are expected to be released to the public. The event is positioned as the peak of the brand’s current campaign, focusing on vibrant social interaction for the Ugandan market.