Uganda to host ICC U19 Women’s World Cup qualifier

Uganda has been confirmed as the host of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Division 2 Qualifier, a regional tournament that will bring together emerging cricket talent from across the continent. The competition will take place from 8 to 14 March 2026 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Five nations – Cameroon, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique and Sierra Leone – will take part in the tournament, battling for two available places in the next stage of the qualification process. The top two teams will advance to the Africa Qualifier, which is scheduled to be held later this year in Tanzania.

Pathway to the 2027 World Cup

The Africa Qualifier will feature higher-ranked teams from across the region and will determine which sides progress further in the race to qualify for the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2027. That global tournament will be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal.

Cricket Uganda Chief Executive Officer Evelyn B. Shinyekwa said hosting the event is an important milestone for the country and a significant step in promoting women’s cricket.

“We are honoured to welcome Africa’s future stars to Entebbe,” Shinyekwa said. “Hosting this qualifier is not only a privilege but also a chance to showcase Uganda’s growing cricket culture. We believe this tournament will inspire more young girls to take up the sport and strengthen the pathway for women’s cricket across the continent.”

Teams Prepare for Competition

Each of the five participating countries has named a 14-player squad for the competition. Cameroon will be led by captain Kelly Fulai Ateh Chris, while Kenya’s side will be captained by Melvin Khagoitsa. Malawi will be under the leadership of Favour Piliyesi, Mozambique will be captained by Amelia Lucas Mundudo, and Sierra Leone will be led by Mary Kamara.

The teams are expected to arrive in Uganda on 6 March, followed by practice sessions and a captains’ briefing the next day.

Tournament Schedule

The competition will officially begin on 8 March with two matches scheduled at the Entebbe Cricket Oval. Malawi will face Cameroon in the morning match, while Kenya will take on Mozambique in the afternoon.

Matches will continue throughout the week, with rest days scheduled on 10 and 13 March to allow teams time to recover. The final round of fixtures will be played on 14 March before teams depart on 15 March.