7 African countries hosting foreign military bases

Several African countries host foreign military bases from global powers such as the United States, China and France, a situation that supports security cooperation but also raises concerns that these nations could be drawn into international conflicts

Foreign military bases have become an important part of global security politics.

Several powerful countries station troops and equipment in other nations to protect their interests, respond quickly to conflicts and support regional security operations.

In Africa, a number of countries host foreign military bases run by nations such as the United States, France, China, Russia and Turkey. These bases support counter-terrorism missions, peacekeeping operations and strategic monitoring of key regions.

The debate about foreign bases has intensified following tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Iran has recently targeted American military sites in some countries hosting US troops.

The situation has raised fresh questions about whether hosting foreign forces can expose countries to external conflicts.

Below are some African countries where foreign militaries maintain bases.

Djibouti

Djibouti has the largest concentration of foreign military bases in Africa. The small country sits at the entrance of the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

The United States operates Camp Lemonnier there. It is the only permanent US military base in Africa. France, China, Italy and Japan also maintain bases in the country.

China opened its first overseas military base in Djibouti in 2017. It supports naval operations and protects Chinese ships operating in the region.

Djibouti earns hundreds of millions of dollars annually by leasing land for these bases.

Kenya

Kenya hosts the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK). The facility is located mainly around Nanyuki and Laikipia.

British troops regularly travel to Kenya for training exercises because of the country’s large open training areas and favourable climate.

The training programme also supports local communities through development projects and employment opportunities.

Somalia

Somalia hosts one of Turkey’s largest overseas military bases in Mogadishu. The base trains Somali soldiers as part of efforts to rebuild the country’s national army.

The United States also maintains military facilities in Somalia. These are used for operations against extremist groups such as al-Shabaab.

American drones and special forces often operate from these locations to support Somali government forces.

Niger

Niger once hosted major US and French military bases used to fight militant groups in the Sahel region.

One of the largest facilities was the US drone base in Agadez. It supported surveillance missions across the Sahara and West Africa.

However, after a military coup in 2023, Niger’s new leadership asked foreign forces to leave. Many Western troops have since withdrawn.

Mali and Burkina Faso shifting alliances

Mali and Burkina Faso previously hosted French troops fighting extremist groups in the Sahel.

But after military coups in both countries, relations with France deteriorated. The governments asked French forces to leave.

These countries have since strengthened security cooperation with Russia instead.

Libya

Libya remains divided after years of civil war. Different factions are supported by foreign countries.

Turkey maintains a military presence in western Libya. Russian-linked forces have also been reported in eastern parts of the country.

The presence of foreign forces reflects the ongoing struggle for influence in Libya.

Debate on foreign bases in Africa

Foreign bases often bring security support, training and economic benefits. They also create jobs and improve local infrastructure.

However, critics say hosting foreign troops can make countries part of international conflicts.

This concern has grown after recent attacks linked to tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel. Iran has warned that countries hosting American forces could become targets during conflicts.

Some African leaders have therefore chosen a different approach.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has previously said the country does not host foreign military bases because Uganda prefers to maintain full control over its security forces.

“We don’t have foreign bases here,” Museveni once said, explaining that Uganda built its own army during the liberation struggle.