Government explains rules for Ugandans travelling to 40 visa-free countries

Simon Mundeyi, spokesperson for the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control

Uganda’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has clarified that although Ugandans can travel to 40 countries without a visa, travellers must still present valid passports, return tickets and confirmed accommodation upon arrival.

Ugandans travelling to visa-free countries must still meet several entry requirements, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said, after misleading information circulated widely on social media.

Speaking on March 4, Simon Mundeyi, spokesperson for the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, said Ugandans can enter 40 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.

However, travellers must still present proper documents when they arrive at the border.

He said visitors must carry a valid passport, a return air ticket and proof of accommodation such as a confirmed hotel booking.

Immigration officers in the host country may deny entry if these requirements are not met.

Mundeyi explained that the list includes 36 countries that fully waive visa requirements for Ugandan passport holders.

Another four countries operate under a “visa-nil” system.

In such cases, travellers do not pay for a visa but must first complete a simple electronic authorisation online before travelling. Ireland is among the countries that use this system.

Travellers entering these countries usually receive an entry stamp at the border allowing them to stay for periods ranging from seven to 90 days.

Mundeyi also reminded travellers that passports must remain valid for at least six months beyond the travel date.

He noted that visa-free access to South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus currently applies only to holders of diplomatic and service passports.

Discussions are ongoing to extend the arrangement to ordinary passport holders travelling to South Africa, but progress depends on resolving concerns over Ugandans who have remained in that country illegally.

The ministry also outlined the fees for travel documents. An ordinary passport costs 250,000 shillings, while a service passport costs 400,000 shillings. A diplomatic passport costs 500,000 shillings.

Refugees registered in Uganda can obtain conventional travel documents for 220,000 shillings. These documents allow international travel but cannot be used to enter the refugee’s country of origin.

For regional travel within the East African Community, movement remains easier. Several neighbouring countries allow Ugandans to enter using a national identity card or a temporary movement permit that costs 10,000 shillings.

