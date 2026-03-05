Advertisement

‘I will miss tasseling Ssemujju on parliament floor’ – Opondo

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:24 - 05 March 2026
Ofwono Opondo
Opondo described Ssemujju as "a very good member of parliament" who "put the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to check" with well-researched arguments 
The newly elected MP for older persons in Eastern Uganda Elderly Representative in Uganda’s Parliament, Ofwono Opondo, has expressed regret that he will not be sharing the legislative chamber with several prominent lawmakers who were defeated in the January 15, 2026, general elections. 

In an interview with UBC TV, Opondo spoke about his anticipation of parliamentary debates and his disappointment that those contests will no longer take place because of electoral losses. 

Among those he singled out was Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the outgoing Kira Municipality MP, known for his incisive contributions and robust challenges to government policy. 

Opondo described Ssemujju as “a very good member of parliament” who “put the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to check” with well-researched arguments 

To be specific, I am going to miss our tangle with Hon Ssemujju Nganda. For all said, Ssemujju was a very good member of parliament. He was putting NRM to check, he spoke on facts and he researched,” he said.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda

High-Profile Defeats in January Elections

Ssemujju’s loss was confirmed after he conceded defeat to National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate George Musisi, ending his 15-year tenure representing Kira Municipality. 

Musisi secured a clear victory, winning in parts of Kirinya and Kasokoso which were previously considered Ssemujju strongholds.

Throughout his political career, Ssemujju was a vocal advocate for a strong and equipped opposition, and he has publicly acknowledged the shifting political dynamics reflected in his defeat.

Opondo said other great legislators that he will miss on the house floor include Jonathan Odur, who was unseated in the Erute South constituency. 

Voters there chose Sam Engola of the NRM over Odur, signalling a desire for fresh representation after Odur’s long service.

He also mentioned veteran lawmaker Hon. Abdu Katuntu, who had served Bugweri County for more than two decades, also lost his seat to Sadala Wandera

“I was looking forward to sparring with them. But it is okay; let them be observers from outside like I have been observing them from outside. We shall meet on other platforms,” Opondo said.

