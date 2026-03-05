Chinese New Year gala in Kampala blends couture design, culture and fine whisky

The Kampala celebration blended tradition, luxury design, and fine whisky in a symbolic tribute to renewal, resilience, and progress

The Kampala celebration blended tradition, luxury design, and fine whisky in a symbolic tribute to renewal, resilience, and progress

Johnnie Walker Uganda hosted an exclusive Lunar New Year celebration in Kampala, bringing together diplomats, business leaders and cultural influencers to unveil the 2026 “Year of the Horse” limited-edition bottle designed by haute couture designer Robert Wun.

Johnnie Walker Uganda last night closed the Lunar New Year celebrations in style, hosting an elegant and intimate evening in honour of members of Uganda’s Chinese community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exclusive gathering brought together business leaders, diplomats, and cultural influencers for a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and cross-cultural connection.

At the heart of the evening was the official unveiling and private tasting of the 2026 Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition – the “Year of the Horse” bottle – a global luxury collaboration with Hong Kong–born, London-based haute couture designer Robert Wun.

Renowned for his sculptural silhouettes and emotionally charged couture, Robert Wun is celebrated internationally for transforming storytelling into wearable art.

His designs often explore themes of movement, transformation, and bold self-expression,qualities that made him a natural creative partner for the Year of the Horse edition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspired by the horse’s symbolism of strength, elegance, speed, and forward momentum, Wun reimagined the iconic Blue Label bottle as a dynamic canvas, capturing the fluidity and power of the galloping horse through striking, contemporary design.

The Kampala celebration blended tradition, luxury design, and fine whisky in a symbolic tribute to renewal, resilience, and progress, values deeply rooted in the Lunar New Year and closely aligned with Johnnie Walker’s enduring philosophy of Keep Walking.

The evening featured a curated tasting session led by Melanie Kaita, Reserve Brand Ambassador, who guided guests through the delicate intricacies of the limited-edition blend and shared insights on how best to appreciate the “one in 10,000” cask liquid.

The tasting journey unfolded from bright citrus and soft floral notes to rich layers of chocolate, vanilla, and hazelnut, culminating in a long, smooth, smoky finish, a sensory expression of depth and rarity.

Speaking at the event, Abinash Kunjappan, CEO of Mediterrano and the host of the night, described the evening as a meaningful cultural moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Lunar New Year is about renewal, unity, and honouring heritage while looking forward to the future. Tonight’s celebration beautifully reflects that spirit. It is encouraging to see global brands like Johnnie Walker recognising and celebrating the Chinese community here in Uganda in such a thoughtful and elegant way,” he said.

Speaking during the celebration, Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager Johnnie Walker East Africa, described the evening as “a confluence of two worlds that share a singular obsession: craftsmanship.”

“In the world of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, we talk about the ‘one in 10,000’, rare casks that possess the exceptional character required for this blend. In the world of Robert Wun, success is found in the precision of a single stitch and the silhouette of a couture masterpiece,” Kyokunda said.

“The Year of the Horse edition we unveiled tonight is not just a bottle; it is a canvas. It captures strength, speed, and the relentless pursuit of progress, values that mirror our Keep Walking philosophy. This limited edition is our tribute to your heritage and a toast to the vibrant, forward-moving spirit of the Chinese community in East Africa.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The celebration was further elevated by a live performance from the Jockum Band, who paid homage to the occasion with renditions of beloved Chinese classics, creating a warm and nostalgic atmosphere for guests.

The unveiling of the Year of the Horse bottle marks Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s 13th global Lunar New Year limited-edition release, a tradition that has become a cherished cultural symbol within Asian communities worldwide, reimagining how people gather, gift, and celebrate during this deeply meaningful season.