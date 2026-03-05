Career setbacks are becoming increasingly common across the board

Experts advise on how to recover from a career setback

Whether it’s layoffs, missed promotions or sudden industry shifts, career setbacks are becoming increasingly common across the board.

Since the Covid 19 pandemic, the job market in Uganda and elsewhere has become more volatile and prone to career setbacks.

Whether it’s layoffs, missed promotions or sudden industry shifts, career setbacks are becoming increasingly common across the board. Restructuring in sectors such as technology, media and finance has left many professionals rethinking their next move.

According to experts at BrighterMonday Uganda, setbacks, while painful, can also serve as turning points for growth and reinvention.

Career disappointment often comes with shock, anger or self-doubt.

However, career advisers point to the importance of pausing before reacting. They advise professionals to objectively assess what happened.

Was the layoff performance-related, or part of a wider company restructuring? Did a failed promotion highlight a skills gap? Understanding the cause helps you respond strategically rather than emotionally.

They further recommend conducting a personal audit, reviewing your qualifications, experience, achievements and professional network, to identify strengths that remain valuable in the job market.

Industry shifts are reshaping employment across the region. Roles in digital marketing, data analysis and remote operations are expanding, while traditional positions in some sectors are shrinking.

BrighterMonday Uganda experts encourage professionals to invest in short courses, certifications and digital skills training.

Even free online programmes can strengthen a CV and demonstrate adaptability. For Ugandan workers, regional mobility also matters; skills relevant in Kenya’s evolving market are often transferable within the East African Community.

A setback can dent confidence, but isolation only makes matters worse. Career coaches advise reconnecting with mentors, former colleagues and industry peers.

Attending professional events, updating LinkedIn profiles and seeking informational interviews can open unexpected doors.

They also stress the value of resilience. “A career is a marathon, not a sprint,” their advisers often note. Many successful professionals have faced redundancy or rejection before reaching stability.

Sometimes the best recovery strategy is not to replace what was lost, but to pivot entirely. Redundancy can present an opportunity to explore entrepreneurship, consultancy or a completely new field aligned with emerging trends.

For Ugandan professionals setbacks are not the end of a career story. With reflection, upskilling and strategic networking, they can mark the beginning of a more resilient and future-ready professional journey.

