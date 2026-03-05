The festival was unveiled on March 4, 2026 at Tennis Court Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala

Talanta Festival East Afrika launched in Kampala, Vybz Kartel to headline May show

Talanta Festival East Afrika has been launched in Kampala with Jamaican star Vybz Kartel set to headline the May 1 show before the festival tours Kenya and Rwanda with top East African artistes.

A new regional music event, Talanta Festival East Afrika, has been launched in Kampala with organisers promising to create a global platform for East African talent.

The festival was unveiled on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at Tennis Court Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala. The launch attracted artistes, DJs and entertainment media.

The main event will take place on May 1, 2026 at Lugogo Cricket Oval. Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel will headline the show alongside leading East African performers.

Ugandan artistes expected to perform include Elijah Kitaka, Aaron X, Cindy Sanyu, DJ Litto, Etaniah and the DJ duo Roja & Slick Stuart.

The festival is the brainchild of music producer and artiste manager George Kagoda (Bushingtone).

Speaking at the launch, emcee Edwin Katamba (MC Kats) said the idea was born after Kagoda questioned why East African artistes rarely appear at global festivals such as Summerfest, Coachella and Afro Nation.

Kats said the region now needs its own global-scale event that can project East African music to the world.

Bushingtone said the festival aims to celebrate East African music, culture and heritage while building a strong regional entertainment market.

“We pray we bring reality to this dream,” he said. “We feel the market is big but as East African creatives we have failed to utilise it because we are always seeking validation from other regions.”

He said the concept was inspired by platforms in other parts of the world that promote their own artistes. He noted that even successful artistes such as Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz still struggle for global validation despite their influence in Africa.

Bushingtone said Talanta Festival East Afrika will operate as a moving festival. The event will travel across countries with a caravan of artistes touring together.

Jackson Mayanja (L) and Bushingtone

The organisers will select dominant and trending artistes from each country. Upcoming talents and veteran performers will also be included. Cultural troupes will be part of the performances.

The project will also include a digital programme called My Talanta. This will identify raw talent through auditions. Selected participants will receive mentoring and attend a two-day masterclass on the music business before the main festival shows.

Jackson Mayanja, chief executive officer of Guvnor Club and a record label owner, said the festival will promote East Africa’s creative culture.

“Talanta is a platform for championing and promoting East Africa’s creative culture,” he said.

Singer Elijah Kitaka welcomed the idea, saying it will help artistes from different countries interact and collaborate more.

After the Kampala show, the festival will move to Kenya and Rwanda with Kartel continuing as headliner.

Kenyan performers expected on the lineup include Charisma, Faramo, Necessary Noize, Wyre and Nazizi. Rwanda will be represented by Element EleéeH, Graffiti and Shaffy.

Organisers also said surprise performers from Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo will join the tour.