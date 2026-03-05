Rwanda signs deal with American AI company to improve hospitals, government services

Rwanda has signed a three-year deal with Anthropic to use artificial intelligence to improve healthcare, education and public services across the country

The Government of Rwanda has signed a three-year partnership with American artificial intelligence company Anthropic to introduce advanced AI tools into the country’s health, education and public sector systems.

The agreement, announced on March 5, 2026, is formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), a cooperation agreement between two parties. It marks the first time Anthropic has signed a multi-sector partnership with a government in Africa.

Artificial intelligence, often shortened to AI, refers to computer systems designed to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as analysing information, answering questions and helping people make decisions.

The partnership builds on an earlier education programme launched in November 2025 through the technology training organisation ALX. That initiative introduced AI tools for teachers and students in Rwanda.

Under the new agreement, Rwanda plans to use AI to support several national health programmes.

These include the country’s goal of eliminating cervical cancer and reducing malaria and maternal deaths.

Anthropic will work with Rwanda’s Ministry of Health to analyse health data and support digital tools that can help doctors and health workers make faster decisions.

The partnership will also give government software developers access to Anthropic’s AI system called Claude.

Claude is a digital assistant designed to help people write, analyse information and build software tools.

Government developers will receive training and technical support so they can safely integrate AI into public services.

Rwanda will also expand its AI education programme. About 2,000 teachers in the country already have access to a premium version of Claude.

The new agreement will strengthen training for educators and public servants and support the rollout of an AI learning assistant for students in eight African countries.

Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, said the partnership represents an important step in the country’s technology strategy.

“This partnership with Anthropic is an important milestone in Rwanda’s AI journey. Our goal is to continue to design and deploy AI solutions that can be applied at a national level to strengthen education, advance health outcomes, and enhance governance with an emphasis on our context,” Ingabire said.

Elizabeth Kelly, Head of Beneficial Deployments at Anthropic, said the company would focus on training and technical support to ensure the technology benefits ordinary people.

“Technology is only as valuable as its reach. We’re investing in training, technical support, and capacity building to expand access so that AI can be used safely and independently by teachers, health workers, and public servants throughout Rwanda,” she said.

Anthropic said the collaboration aims to help Rwanda build local skills and ensure the country can use AI independently in the future. The company added that the partnership focuses on responsible use of technology and long-term development of digital infrastructure.

Rwanda has in recent years positioned itself as one of Africa’s leading technology hubs, investing heavily in digital services, innovation programmes and technology education.