Afropack Group Strengthens Regional Packaging Collaboration at Propak East Africa

AFROPACK Group used Propak East Africa 2026 in Nairobi to strengthen partnerships between Italian manufacturers and African industries, promoting advanced packaging technologies and long-term industrial collaboration to boost regional competitiveness.

AFROPACK Group concluded a successful participation at Propak East Africa 2026, reinforcing its role as a structured Euro–African industrial bridge connecting Italian manufacturing enterprises with Africa’s growing industrial markets.

The partners who attended the 2026 exhibition from Spain and Italy are COMARME, IDEAPACK, GLOBUS, CORFILL INTERNATIONAL, VISCOFAN, ROBOQBO, FIBOSA, and ILPRA.

Held in Nairobi, Propak East Africa once again convened regional and international stakeholders across the processing and packaging sectors, providing a platform for dialogue on innovation, industrial modernisation, and cross-border trade.

AFROPACK’s engagement at the exhibition focused on strengthening long-term cooperation frameworks between Italian manufacturers and African industry leaders.

Beyond high-level networking, the exhibition showcased practical solutions for local challenges, specifically advanced aseptic packaging and high-precision filling technologies designed to extend the shelf life of Kenyan dairy and horticultural products, reducing post-harvest losses for regional farmers.

Through its Euro–African Bridge model, AFROPACK facilitated structured engagements designed to support responsible market integration, regulatory alignment, and sustainable partnership development.

The model emphasises long-term operational continuity and institutional alignment, ensuring that commercial activity contributes meaningfully to broader industrial growth objectives.

Managing Director Daniel Kirui underscored the importance of structured collaboration during the exhibition.

“The Euro–African Bridge is about more than just moving machinery; it’s about sustainable industrial evolution,” said Managing Director Daniel Kirui. “Our goal at Propak is to ensure that when an Italian manufacturer partners with an African enterprise, it results in real-world impact—creating high-skilled local jobs, boosting regional competitiveness, and ensuring East African products can compete on the global stage.”

The presence of Italian manufacturing partners at the exhibition demonstrated continued confidence in Africa’s industrial trajectory and highlighted expanding opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

On the sidelines of the event, H.E. the Ambassador of Italy to Kenya, Mr Vincenzo Del Monaco, engaged with Italian representatives and industry stakeholders, reflecting the broader diplomatic interest in strengthening economic relations between Italy and African markets.