Museveni reveals 4 times he’s ‘personally witnessed God’s miracles’

President Yoweri Museveni this week listed four occasions in his life when he believes he personally witnessed God’s miracles.

The experiences he said ranged from the liberation struggle to personal blessings and one incident that nearly claimed his life.

The President made the remarks on Wednesday, March 4, while presiding over the Tarehe Sita thanksgiving event at Mbuya Military Barracks.

During his address, Museveni said some of these experiences are documented in his book and serve as reminders of the role faith has played in his life.

“When I hear of people who say they do not believe in God…you need to be careful,” he remarked.

Kabamba Barracks Raid

Museveni recalled one of the incidents that occurred during preparations for the attack on Kabamba Barracks at the start of the National Resistance Army (NRA) liberation struggle in 1981.

He said the group had initially planned to abduct and coerce an insider from the barracks in order to obtain critical information about whether the weapons they intended to capture were still inside.

However, the plan took an unexpected turn when they encountered a willing insider who provided the information without being forced.

According to Museveni, this development was something they had not planned for.

“God gave us not only an insider, but a willing one who did not need coercion. This was a miracle because we did not plan on that,” he said.

President Yoweri Museveni

Prayer Answered While Grazing Cattle

The President then shared a personal experience dating back to around 1965 when he was still a student preparing for his Senior Six examinations.

At the time, his father had given him and his mother several cows. One day, his mother urgently needed money, but Museveni said he was unable to travel to the market to sell one of the cows because he was busy revising for his A’ Level exams.

While grazing the cattle in the bush, he said he prayed for a buyer to come to him.

“About two hours later, a man appeared on a bicycle. I remember his name was Mpaama. He said he was looking for a cow to buy,” he said.

Failure to Capture Guns Seen as Divine Plan

Museveni also spoke about another moment during the February 6, 1981 attack on Kabamba Barracks when the rebels failed to gain access to the barracks armoury.

He explained that although the forces overran the barracks, a soldier had locked himself inside the armoury with a sub-machine gun, preventing the attackers from accessing the weapons stored there.

As a result, they left with only a few small guns and vehicles, despite there being around 200 larger guns in the armoury.

The President said the fighters were initially disappointed, but events that followed made them believe it had been for their own protection.

“Little did we know that it was God who did not want to get the guns at the time. We had only 41 people with 27 guns. We arrived in Kiboga at 2am, and we camped somewhere.

“On the 9th, the Tanzania military attacked us. At the time I had grouped up into 4 sections under a commander each. When the Tanzanians raided, we had to scatter because we were very few.

“That means if we had captured the guns from Kabamba, the Tanzanians would have recaptured them on the 9th because we did not have manpower to hold them. God kept the guns at Kabamba until January 85 when we went again, more prepared and got them”

Near Accident in Kisozi

Museveni also shared a more recent incident that he described as another example of divine intervention.

He said that while travelling in Kisozi with the First Lady Janet Museveni and their daughter, he became distracted while pointing out different species of trees along the road.

The President said the distraction caused him to nearly drive off the road.

However, he said the vehicle was able to regain control before an accident occurred.

“God brought me back,” Museveni said, describing the moment as yet another instance where he believes divine protection intervened.

Museveni said the experiences have strengthened his belief in God and often serve as lessons when he reflects on events in his life and leadership journey.