NBS cameraman assaulted during KCCA street vendor operation in Kampala

An NBS Television cameraman, Kiberu Sirajje, was assaulted while filming KCCA’s operation against illegal street vending in Kampala, prompting police investigations and disciplinary action against officers involved.

An NBS Television cameraman has reportedly been assaulted by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) enforcement officers while covering operations aimed at restoring order in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident came to light after a colleague of the journalist, Kiberu Sirajje, posted on X claiming the cameraman had been attacked while performing his duties.

According to the statement, Sirajje had been filming enforcement activities around the entrance to Kikuubo when the incident happened.

“Meanwhile, this must also be brought to the attention of @KCCAUG. My colleague @KiberuSirajje1, a camera person with @nbstv, was assaulted by KCCA enforcement officers while filming the ongoing operations aimed at restoring order in the city. For the record, the clips I shared earlier were filmed by him,” the colleague wrote.

The statement added that while filming, Sirajje allegedly noticed some officers allowing certain street vendors to operate in the area despite the ongoing operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“While carrying out his journalistic duty, he reportedly noticed some officers shielding certain street vendors and allowing them to operate around the entrance to Kikuubo. As he documented what was happening, he was confronted.”

The colleague further claimed that Sirajje was attacked by several officers during the confrontation.

“On Wednesday, March 4, Kiberu says he was surrounded and brutally beaten by three officers in KCCA uniform identified as Kabiito, Ibra, and another individual in plain clothes. He sustained visible bodily injuries as a result of the attack.”

The post also called on the authorities to investigate the incident.

“Journalists must never be assaulted for simply doing their job. If the goal is to restore order in the city, then transparency and accountability must be protected—not suppressed. I therefore call upon @Buzeki_Sharifah, @BenonKigenyi, and @PoliceUg to urgently investigate this incident and ensure the officers involved are held accountable.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response, KCCA acknowledged the incident and said preliminary findings show the journalist was assaulted while documenting vendors who had returned to trade illegally along Namirembe Road.

“Hello Erich, On our journey to restore trade order in Kampala, the media has played a vital role in amplifying our collective progress as a city,” KCCA said in a post on X.

The authority added that the incident had been reported to the police.

“Preliminary reports indicate that our colleague, Siraje (NBS), was assaulted while documenting vendors who had illegally returned to trade along Namirembe Road. This incident was reported at Mini Price Police under SD REF 31/04/03/2026.”

KCCA said a suspect had already been arrested with the help of police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Together with Uganda Police, our enforcement team swiftly apprehended a suspect identified as Kiviiri, who has since been forwarded to CPS for further action. The police have also requested a medical examination form to support ongoing investigations.”

The authority also said it had started disciplinary action against officers who failed to control the situation.

“Meanwhile, KCCA has commenced disciplinary proceeding against the two officers who failed to prevent vendors from returning to the streets under their watch.”

KCCA said it supports the media and condemned attacks on journalists.

“We stand firmly with Siraje and the entire media fraternity. No journalist should ever face harm while carrying out their duty.”

The authority added that it remains committed to openness and accountability.