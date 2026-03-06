Iran War: Museveni tells Middle East to learn from Uganda’s past mistakes

Museveni was speaking at the State House Iftar dinner which was graced by Iran’s ambassador to Uganda, Majid Saffar, who earlier in the day had urged Uganda, in its role as chair of NAM, to publicly address the invasion of Iran by the United States and Israel.

Yoweri Museveni has called on the leaders in the Middle East to draw lessons from Uganda’s own turbulent political history, warning that sectarian and identity-based politics risk deepening the ongoing crisis surrounding Iran and Israel.

Speaking Thursday night during an Iftar dinner hosted for Ugandan Muslims at State House in Entebbe, the Ugandan president, and sitting chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, said the escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States mirror the kind of divisive politics that once plunged Uganda into decades of instability.

The dinner was attended by scores of Ugandan Muslims and also graced by Iran’s ambassador to Uganda, Majid Saffar, who earlier in the day had urged Uganda, in its role as chair of NAM, to publicly address the invasion of Iran by the United States and Israel.

Museveni said he has privately engaged leaders across the Middle East over the years, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Iranian presidents Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Ebrahim Raisi and Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

According to Museveni, the root of the conflict lies in what he called “chauvinism,” where different groups view themselves as more important than others.

“The whole problem starts with what we call chauvinism when everybody thinks they are the most important. You can now see the destruction taking place,” he said.

Museveni said he had previously urged Iranian leaders to recognise Israel as a sovereign state to pave the way for a two-state solution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He argued that Jews, Persians, Medians and Palestinians all historically belong to the Middle East.

At the same time, he said he challenged Netanyahu over Israel’s reluctance to fully embrace the two-state solution, while also questioning Washington’s reliance on military force in the region.

President Yoweri Museveni with some of the guests at the State House Iftar Dinner

Drawing parallels with Uganda’s political past, Museveni said the country nearly collapsed because early post-independence politics revolved around identity rather than shared national interests.

He cited Uganda’s 1962 elections, when parties such as Democratic Party, Uganda People's Congress and Kabaka Yekka mobilised supporters along religious, regional and ethnic lines.

“That was the poison that almost destroyed Uganda,” he said, adding that the resulting instability fuelled cycles of conflict from the 1960s through the 1980s.

Museveni said Uganda eventually overcame this crisis after reform movements promoted what he called the “politics of interests” rather than identity-based mobilisation.

“When you see the suffering in the Middle East, these are consequences of the politics of identity,” he said.

The president also called on global powers to prioritize economic cooperation and prosperity instead of conflict, arguing that shared growth benefits all nations.

State House Iftar dinner

Below are Museveni’s full remarks on the matter:

What is happening in the Middle East is something I have discussed with those leaders. All of them are our friends; the Israelis, Iranians, the UAE, the Qataris, Saudis and the Americans. When fighting broke out last year,

I put out a statement as Chairman of the NAM, where I externalised what we have been talking quietly with all these people. The whole problem starts with what we call chauvinism when everybody thinks they are the most important. You can now see the destruction taking place.

I discussed with all the leaders including Ahamedinejad, Raisi and Hashemi Rafsanjani…I asked them why they don’t recognise Israel. They said Israel is a transplant in the Middle East. But I pointed out to them that Jews, Persians, Medians, Palestinians are all mentioned in the Bible and belong in the Middle East.

I urged the leaders to recognise Israel, in order to allow the 2-state solution. Then I turned to Netanyahu, a good friend of mine and asked him why he does not support the 2-state solution. Why are they reluctant? Then to the Americans: why the use of force in this area?

In Uganda in the 1962 elections, our leaders chose politics of identity rather than the politics of interests. All three political parties, DP, UPC and Kabaka Yekka parties were based on sectarianism.

That was the poison that almost destroyed Uganda. None of them could win a majority and we went into war up to from then through the 1980s

Our student movement saw through these mistakes and urged people to follow the politics of interests. When we started out in the 60s, the old politicians were laughing at us, telling us that we are not grounded in reality and that blood is thicker than water.

Meaning that tribalism is more important I am glad that Ugandans listened to our message, because it had become a failed state, undermined by the poison of the politics of identity. They rejected sectarianism.

When you see the suffering in the Middle East, these are consequences of the politics of identity. That area is very rich but politics is disturbing that area.

I want to discuss this with the western countries. If you are a smart businessperson, why would you want to trade with a poor man? Why don't you want global affluence, which will buy more from you.

Global affluence will benefit everybody. When China modernised, in 1986 I was trying to build a steel industry but I was told there was no world market for steel. A tone was at $200. But because of China’s rapid modernisation and industrialisation, a tone is now at $900. The prosperity of China benefitted me .