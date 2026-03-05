Vybz Kartel denies involvement in announced East African tour

Dancehall star Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer has denied plans for an East African tour in May 2026, warning fans about possible scams after organisers of the newly launched Talanta Festival East Afrika in Kampala earlier announced him as the headline act.

In a statement posted on his verified platforms, Kartel said he and his management had no knowledge of any East African shows being promoted in his name.

“It has come to my attention that a post is circulating claiming that I will be embarking on an East African tour in May 2026.

“Let me be absolutely clear: neither my management nor I have any knowledge of, or involvement in, any such tour. No East African shows have been announced or confirmed by my team.

“Any individuals, promoters, or platforms claiming to be booking or advertising these shows are acting without authorization and are misleading the public. Fans, promoters, and venues are strongly advised not to engage with or send money to anyone making such claims, as these may be scams.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all official announcements regarding Vybz Kartel appearances and tours will come directly from my verified platforms or from my authorized representatives only.

“As a reminder, the only individuals authorized to speak or act on my behalf are my manager, Linton T.J. White, and my attorney, Jason Mitchell.

“Anyone falsely using my name to promote unauthorized events will be dealt with accordingly.

Earlier on March 4, 2026, organisers launched Talanta Festival East Afrika in Kampala and announced that Kartel would headline the main concert scheduled for May 1, 2026 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The festival was unveiled at Tennis Court Restaurant in Lugogo. The launch attracted artistes, DJs and entertainment media.

Organisers said the event would create a global platform for East African talent. Ugandan artistes expected to perform include Elijah Kitaka, Aaron X, Cindy Sanyu, DJ Litto, Etaniah and the DJ duo Roja & Slick Stuart.

The festival is the brainchild of music producer and artiste manager George Kagoda, also known as Bushingtone.

Speaking at the launch, emcee Edwin Katamba (MC Kats) said the idea started when Kagoda questioned why East African artistes rarely appear at global festivals such as Summerfest, Coachella and Afro Nation.

Kagoda said the festival aims to celebrate East African music, culture and heritage while building a strong regional entertainment market.

“We pray we bring reality to this dream,” he said. “We feel the market is big but as East African creatives we have failed to utilise it because we are always seeking validation from other regions.”

He said the festival would operate as a travelling event moving across the region with a caravan of artistes. After the Kampala show, the festival was expected to continue to Kenya and Rwanda.

Kenyan artistes expected on the lineup include Charisma, Faramo, Necessary Noize, Wyre and Nazizi, while Rwanda will be represented by Element EleéeH, Graffiti and Shaffy. Organisers also promised surprise performers from Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo.